10th Apr 2025

Disney heiress thinks every billionaire who can’t live on $999 million is ‘kind of a sociopath’

Ava Keady

Abigail Disney, the grand-niece of Walt Disney, called it a ‘strange way to live’.

The heiress of Walt Disney thinks every billionaire who can’t live on $999 million is ‘kind of a sociopath’.

Abigail Disney, the grand-niece of Walt Disney, described being absolutely minted as a ‘strange way to live’.

The 65-year-old is the granddaughter of Roy Disney who co-founded the Walt Disney Company with his brother, Walt, in 1923.

Abigail spoke out about wealth in the context of how it is affecting the US democracy.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: “I am of the belief that every billionaire who can’t live on $999 million is kind of a sociopath.

“Like, why? You know, over a billion dollars makes money so fast that it’s almost impossible to get rid of.”

The mother of 4 started giving away her millions while she in her 20s, and according to The Guardian, by 2021 she had donated $70 million to a variety of women’s causes.

Speaking at the Tax Justice and Solidarity: Towards an Inclusive Sustainable Common Home event in February, she stated: “As an American, I am grief-stricken at the havoc that moral and spiritual corrosion are capable of wreaking when they sink their teeth into a democracy.”

Commenting on US President Donald Trump, she said: “We all laughed and said he was stupid, but obviously he’s not.

“In the 19th century he would have sold a lot of snake oil. He came along right at the correct moment. And he played his role brilliantly. You’ve got to give it to him.”

Abigail described herself as someone who ‘benefited’ from the American Dream due to ‘some quirks in the tax system, some good luck, and some very loving grandparents’.

These comments are not the first she has made regarding her wealth.

In 2024, she said she regretted flying solo in her family’s private plane, pledging to be environmentally conscious going forward.

In a written report she entitle Proud to Pay More, she recalled the plane ride: “Nearly two decades ago, I used the jet to fly alone from California to New York.

“As I strapped myself into the aircraft’s queen-sized bed for some shut-eye, I had an uncomfortable epiphany: ‘this was wrong.’

“As I crossed the continental US, I was dumping untold amounts of toxins and pollutants into the air, and for no other reason besides my own selfish convenience.”

