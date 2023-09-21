Search icon

21st Sep 2023

Disney+ adds one of the best serial killer thriller series of recent years

Rory Cashin

Disney

Prepare yourself to be fully creeped out…

Based on a series of stories by Stephen King himself, Mr. Mercedes first aired from 2017 to 2019, and while it was an immediate hit in the States, it wasn’t as easy to source in Ireland and the UK.

Somewhat randomly aired on RTÉ in Ireland and available to stream on little-known StarzPlay in the UK, it didn’t quite build up the audience here that it deserved. But now we have the opportunity to fix that.

Disney+ adds Mr. Mercedes – one of the best serial killer thriller series of recent years.

Adapted by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) and directed by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones), the show revolves around retired detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) who is still haunted by the unsolved case of serial killer Mr. Mercedes, which resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people.

Meanwhile, massively intelligent psychopath Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway) has set his sights on Hodges as he wants to leave his own unforgettable mark on the world.

All three seasons of Disney+ thriller Mr. Mercedes are now available for your binging pleasure.

While the first was very well received with 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, things really took off from the second season, which scored a perfect 100% with critics:

The Hollywood Reporter – “Mr. Mercedes is a fine example of something that has been less frequent over the years–an effective Stephen King adaptation carried by strong performances and smart writing choices.”

Entertainment Weekly – “Still one of television’s darker, most compelling rides.”

Boston Globe – “Mr. Mercedes is premium-unleaded nightmare fuel right out of the gate, without even a touch of the strange or supernatural.”

All 30 episodes from all three seasons of Mr. Mercedes have been added to Disney+ in Ireland and the UK from today (Thursday 21 September).

