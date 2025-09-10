Decomposing body discovered in car reportedly belonging to singer D4vd

The singer is said to be “fully cooperating with the authorities.”

A decomposing body wrapped in plastic has been found in the trunk of a car that reportedly belongs to singer D4vd.

The smell coming from the Tesla led the police to the car, which was located in a Los Angeles impound lot.

The body was discovered in the front trunk of the vehicle, and is believed to have been there for nearly a week, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim’s identity is yet to be released, and it is unclear how long they had been dead.

Investigations unearthed that the vehicle allegedly belongs to 20-year-old singer D4vd.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is best known for his hits Here with Me and Romantic Homicide, which have racked up billions of streams on Spotify.

The singer has been on tour since last month, and was scheduled to perform in Minneapolis last night.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) d4vd attends the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Adidas Arena on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“D4vd has been informed about what’s happened,” a spokesperson for the singer told KNBC.

“And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

The Tesla was brought to Hollywood Tow impound lot after it was found abandoned in the Hollywood Hills, LAPD said.

The vehicle has Texas licence plates, and is registered to D4vd in Hempstead, 55 miles outside of Houston.