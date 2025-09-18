Search icon

18th Sep 2025

Decomposed body found in D4vd’s abandoned car identified as missing teenage girl

Decomposed body found in D4vd's abandoned car identified as missing teenage girl

Suspects are yet to be identified

The body that was found in the boot of an impounded car owned by singer D4vd has now been identified as a missing teenage girl.

Last week, Los Angeles police uncovered the young woman’s body after they were called to inspect an impound lot after reports of a ‘foul odour coming from a vehicle’.

The finding of human remains in the vehicle immediately sparked an investigation. The police stated that D4vd, whose government name is David Anthony Burke, is fully cooperating.

Yesterday (17 September) reports emerged that forensic experts had determined the victim found was a girl aged between 14 and 15 years old. However, experts were waiting to release the victim’s name until her family were located and contacted.

Now, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed they found the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Rivas went missing in April 2024, when she was 13 years old, according to a missing person flyer reported by CBS.

Celeste Rivas was found wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal bracelet, and metal stud earrings. She also had a tattoo on her right index finger that read: ‘Shhh…’.

The singer has the same tattoo on his right index finger, as reported by TMZ.

Her cause of death has been recorded as ‘deferred’, meaning it is pending investigation, while her date of death has been logged as September 8, when her body was found.

Suspects are yet to be identified by police, along with any charges.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have released a statement saying that Rivas is the ‘juvenile who was reported missing from Lake Elsinore’ last year, per NBC News.

They added: “The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide and will be the point of contact for any further details regarding this investigation.”

They went on to say that they did ‘not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of death. Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time.’

Despite ongoing speculation, authorities have yet to confirm whether the teenager had any connection to D4vd.

