01st Aug 2025

Decapitated head wrapped in tin foil handed to police

Harry Warner

It comes after a headless body was found on Wednesday

The decapitated head of a murdered man has been handed in to police wrapped in tin foil.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon (31 July) in the Portuguese capital Lisbon and left medics stunned.

Employees at São José Hospital were shocked when a student walked in with a severed human head in his backpack.

Police were immediately called to the hospital and swiftly handed the suspect over to Portuguese criminal investigation police (Polícia Judiciária), as per the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã.

The student later confessed to the murder and was arrested.

The man faces charges of aggravated homicide and desecration of a corpse.

He reportedly told police that he had only met the victim a matter of hours before murdering him.

Investigators say that the suspect wrapped the head in tin foil before placing it in his bag and going to the hospital.

The motive behind the killing seems to be trivial as per police.

It comes after the decapitated body of a man was found on Patio Salema on Wednesday.

Early forensic tests suggest that this head belongs to the same man.

The suspect is set to appear before a criminal judge on Friday.

