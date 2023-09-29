Search icon

29th Sep 2023

David Beckham kisses daughter Harper on the lips again

Joseph Loftus

‘I kiss all my kids on the lips’

David Beckham has shared a video of himself kissing his daughter, Harper, on the lips again despite backlash last time.

The video was shot while Harper applied make-up to Becks during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

As the father and daughter prepared for Victoria’s fashion show in the French capital, the footballing great shared the clip to Instagram.

Most of the comments were in support of Beckham with one person writing: “Every girl needs a father like this in her life”.

David Beckham Instagram

Another wrote: “What a great dad.”

A third simply said: “Living legend.”

The Beckham’s have sparked conversation for years now after numerous displays of affection but David has always remained defiant.

The family are in Paris to attend Victoria’s fashion show.

Back in 2017, David was forced to defend his decision to be affectionate towards his children saying that he and Victoria are “always very affectionate” towards their four children.

Speaking at the time, Beckham said: “I kiss all my kids on the lips. Brooklyn maybe not… Brooklyn [was then] 18, so he might find that a little strange, but I’m very affectionate with the kids.

“It’s how I was brought up – and Victoria – and it’s how we are with our children.”

