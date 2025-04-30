Search icon

News

30th Apr 2025

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Dan Seddon

He turns 99 next week

National treasure Sir David Attenborough has conceded that his life is nearing its end.

Set to become a 99-year-old on Thursday, May 8, the nature documentarian is busy promoting his latest project, Ocean with David Attenborough, which will stream via Disney+ in the UK later in the year following a theatrical rollout.

Via Metro, Attenborough shared: “When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity. Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true.

“After living for nearly 100 years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.”

Sir David Attenborough attends the Global Launch of BBC Studios’ “Planet Earth III” in 2023. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

In this feature-length documentary, the great man describes the ocean as “Earth’s support system” and humankind’s “greatest asset against climate change”.

The Blue Planet legend continued: “Today, it is in such poor health I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all.

“If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I’m sure nothing is more important.”

As for what viewers can look forward to on screen, we have “spectacular sequences featuring coral reefs, kelp forests and the open ocean,” according to a synopsis.

“Attenborough shares why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing. Stunning, immersive cinematography showcases the wonder of life under the seas and exposes the realities and challenges facing our ocean as never-before-seen, from destructive fishing techniques to mass coral reef bleaching.”

The story is “one of optimism” though, as Attenborough harnesses global tales of inspiration to deliver perhaps his most important message: “the ocean can recover to a glory beyond anything anyone alive has ever seen.”

Topics:

Documentary,Health,Nature,sir david attenborough

RELATED ARTICLES

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

Alcohol

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

By Charlie Herbert

Man with world’s biggest penis says he’s slept with A-list celebrities

Health

Man with world’s biggest penis says he’s slept with A-list celebrities

By Nina McLaughlin

Doctor says one body part that everyone can see reveals the size of someone’s penis

Health

Doctor says one body part that everyone can see reveals the size of someone’s penis

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

Banking

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

By Dan Seddon

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

By Dan Seddon

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

ID

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

prince andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

By Dan Seddon

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

By Jacob Entwistle

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

Disney+

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

Banking

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

By Dan Seddon

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

By Stephen Porzio

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

By Dan Seddon

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

By Stephen Porzio

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

ID

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

prince andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories