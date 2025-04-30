David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

He turns 99 next week

National treasure Sir David Attenborough has conceded that his life is nearing its end.

Set to become a 99-year-old on Thursday, May 8, the nature documentarian is busy promoting his latest project, Ocean with David Attenborough, which will stream via Disney+ in the UK later in the year following a theatrical rollout.

Via Metro, Attenborough shared: “When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity. Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true.

“After living for nearly 100 years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.”

Sir David Attenborough attends the Global Launch of BBC Studios’ “Planet Earth III” in 2023. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

In this feature-length documentary, the great man describes the ocean as “Earth’s support system” and humankind’s “greatest asset against climate change”.

The Blue Planet legend continued: “Today, it is in such poor health I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all.

“If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I’m sure nothing is more important.”

As for what viewers can look forward to on screen, we have “spectacular sequences featuring coral reefs, kelp forests and the open ocean,” according to a synopsis.

“Attenborough shares why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing. Stunning, immersive cinematography showcases the wonder of life under the seas and exposes the realities and challenges facing our ocean as never-before-seen, from destructive fishing techniques to mass coral reef bleaching.”

The story is “one of optimism” though, as Attenborough harnesses global tales of inspiration to deliver perhaps his most important message: “the ocean can recover to a glory beyond anything anyone alive has ever seen.”