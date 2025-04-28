Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Scousers assemble!

Liverpool FC has secured an official date for its Premier League title parade through the city.

The great Jürgen Klopp’s successor Arne Slot joined an elite group of managers over the weekend by clinching this top domestic honour at the first time of asking, giving the red end of Merseyside its 20th league title.

Thanks to strikes from Luis Díaz, Alexis Mac Allister (in typically rocket-footed fashion), Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and an own goal from Destiny Udogie, Liverpool’s 5-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield meant they tied up the trophy with four games still to play in the season.

An open-top bus parade will go ahead on Monday, May 26 – the day after their season comes to a close at home against Crystal Palace FC.

Liverpool’s players with the UEFA Champions League trophy on board a parade bus on June 2, 2019. (Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Liverpool City Council’s Liam Robinson said in a statement: “We’re delighted to officially invite Liverpool Football Club to parade around the city on the 26 May.

“A Liverpool victory parade is more than football – it’s a celebration of our city’s pride, passion and community spirit. A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, and there has already been months of careful planning taking place as the Team Liverpool approach – which we saw work so well throughout Eurovision – comes to the fore again.

“It’s set to be an unforgettable Bank Holiday Weekend as we give the team the celebration they deserve.”

Getting underway from 2:30pm at Allerton Maze, the 15km route will stop by Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby, Islington, Leeds Street, and The Strand, before wrapping up at Blundell Street.

Three to five hours is the expected duration.