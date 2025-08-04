Danger to life warnings issued as Storm Floris to batter UK

Winds of up to 90mph are expected

An amber ‘danger to life’ warning has been issued for parts of the UK as Storm Floris hits.

Weather warnings were upgraded for some areas of the country, with the storm set to hit the UK today.

The amber weather warning covers most of Scotland and is in place from 10am until 10pm on Monday.

An amber warning warns of danger to life as damage to buildings and trees due to storm conditions is expected.

Meanwhile, there is also a yellow weather warning across northern England and Northern Ireland from 6am until midnight.

Floris is set to bring “unusually strong” winds to a large area of Scotland as per the Met Office with gusts potentially reaching 80 to 90mph.

Heavy rain, power disruption, flooding and falling trees are all considered hazards.

It is not unusual for an August storm, especially after such warm weather in the lead up, with the start of July seeing temperatures well into the 30s.

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024/25 season.

Last august saw Storm Lilian hit on the bank holiday weekend while 2023 had Storm Antoni cause widespread disruption.

Meanwhile, 2020 saw “two of the most notable August storms in the last 50 years,” with storms Ellen and Francis.

#StormFloris will bring unseasonably strong winds on Monday



Gusts may reach 85mph across exposed parts of Scotland



A wind warning is in place, so stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/rlLBStKJPe — Met Office (@metoffice) August 1, 2025

Jo Wheeler, weather presenter for Sky News, says that winds of up to 90mph should be expected on exposed areas, with inland wind speeds of 50mph to 60mph also being possible.

“Storm Floris is likely to bring a spell of weather not usually associated with the height of summer,” she explained.

“Travelling across the Atlantic, this otherwise unremarkable, low-pressure system will cross a powerful jet stream, exiting on the cold side, renowned for storm formation.”

“The rain associated with this storm will largely clear through early tomorrow, but it’s as the rain goes that the winds start to strengthen,” she said.