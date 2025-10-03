Search icon

News

03rd Oct 2025

‘Danger to life’ Storm Amy set to hit UK with 95mph winds today

JOE

The storm has prompted weather alerts to be issued across Britain.

The first named storm of the season has led to weather warnings throughout Britain for heavy rain and strong winds of up to 95mph.

Commuters across the country have been warned about the potential for widespread travel disruptions.

It is believed that the north and west of Scotland will be most impacted, with a Met Office amber warning for damaging winds from 5 pm today until 9 am Saturday.

A ‘danger to life’ warning has been issued to those living in parts of the Highlands and Western Isles regarding flying debris, potential power cuts, as well as road closures and damage to buildings.

All of Scotland, the north of England and most western parts of Wales will fall under a yellow warning for wind from 3 pm on Friday until the start of Sunday.

A yellow rain warning has also been issued for the north-west of England, including the Lake District, from 3 pm until midnight.

Regarding Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for wind is in place from 2 pm on Friday until noon on Saturday.

The Met Office also warns of gusts of wind up to 70mph, while some regions could see winds of up to 95 mph, as well as heavy spells of rain across the country.

“The strongest winds are most likely across portions of northern and western Scotland, where gusts in excess of 90 mph are possible – this is covered by a separate Amber warning for the Friday night period,” the forecaster added.

Scotland’s Transport Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, urges people to check conditions before travelling as driving conditions will be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles on prone routes.

ScotRail is also advising travellers to plan and check their journeys before travelling on Friday, as some lines will close from 6 pm tonight due to winds and rain.

Topics:

storm,The Met Office

RELATED ARTICLES

Danger to life warnings issued as Storm Floris to batter UK

News

Danger to life warnings issued as Storm Floris to batter UK

By JOE

Amber ‘danger to life’ warning issued for parts of the UK as Storm Floris nears

News

Amber ‘danger to life’ warning issued for parts of the UK as Storm Floris nears

By Harry Warner

Met Office urge all British households to follow 11am rule

Heatwave

Met Office urge all British households to follow 11am rule

By Erin McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Albanian PM trolls Trump over geography blunders with European leaders

Albanian PM trolls Trump over geography blunders with European leaders

By Charlie Herbert

Man confesses to killing both of his parents live on TV

Man confesses to killing both of his parents live on TV

By Joseph Loftus

Dame Sarah Mullally named first female Archbishop of Canterbury

Church

Dame Sarah Mullally named first female Archbishop of Canterbury

By Harry Warner

Elon Musk becomes first person to reach a net worth of more than $500bn

Elon Musk

Elon Musk becomes first person to reach a net worth of more than $500bn

By JOE

Two men killed in Manchester synagogue attack named

Manchester

Two men killed in Manchester synagogue attack named

By JOE

Government responds to digital ID petition after almost three million signatures

News

Government responds to digital ID petition after almost three million signatures

By Harry Warner

Oliver Glasner just keeps on breaking records

Oliver Glasner just keeps on breaking records

By JOE

TikTok users discover car hack that makes winter mornings ‘so much easier’

Affiliate

TikTok users discover car hack that makes winter mornings ‘so much easier’

By Jonny Yates

Albanian PM trolls Trump over geography blunders with European leaders

Albanian PM trolls Trump over geography blunders with European leaders

By Charlie Herbert

Man confesses to killing both of his parents live on TV

Man confesses to killing both of his parents live on TV

By Joseph Loftus

From flirting with relegation to Championship frontrunners: It’s time Frank Lampard got the credit he deserves

From flirting with relegation to Championship frontrunners: It’s time Frank Lampard got the credit he deserves

By JOE

Kraftwerk announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Kraftwerk announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Dame Sarah Mullally named first female Archbishop of Canterbury

Church

Dame Sarah Mullally named first female Archbishop of Canterbury

By Harry Warner

England squad confirmed as two major stars don’t feature

England squad confirmed as two major stars don’t feature

By Jacob Entwistle

The Premier League GW7: Follow all of the action as Chelsea host Liverpool

The Premier League GW7: Follow all of the action as Chelsea host Liverpool

By JOE

Pitbull announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

Hyde Park

Pitbull announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Elon Musk becomes first person to reach a net worth of more than $500bn

Elon Musk

Elon Musk becomes first person to reach a net worth of more than $500bn

By JOE

Two men killed in Manchester synagogue attack named

Manchester

Two men killed in Manchester synagogue attack named

By JOE

Load more stories