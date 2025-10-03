‘Danger to life’ Storm Amy set to hit UK with 95mph winds today

The storm has prompted weather alerts to be issued across Britain.

The first named storm of the season has led to weather warnings throughout Britain for heavy rain and strong winds of up to 95mph.

Commuters across the country have been warned about the potential for widespread travel disruptions.

It is believed that the north and west of Scotland will be most impacted, with a Met Office amber warning for damaging winds from 5 pm today until 9 am Saturday.

A ‘danger to life’ warning has been issued to those living in parts of the Highlands and Western Isles regarding flying debris, potential power cuts, as well as road closures and damage to buildings.

All of Scotland, the north of England and most western parts of Wales will fall under a yellow warning for wind from 3 pm on Friday until the start of Sunday.

A yellow rain warning has also been issued for the north-west of England, including the Lake District, from 3 pm until midnight.

Regarding Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for wind is in place from 2 pm on Friday until noon on Saturday.

The Met Office also warns of gusts of wind up to 70mph, while some regions could see winds of up to 95 mph, as well as heavy spells of rain across the country.

“The strongest winds are most likely across portions of northern and western Scotland, where gusts in excess of 90 mph are possible – this is covered by a separate Amber warning for the Friday night period,” the forecaster added.

Scotland’s Transport Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, urges people to check conditions before travelling as driving conditions will be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles on prone routes.

ScotRail is also advising travellers to plan and check their journeys before travelling on Friday, as some lines will close from 6 pm tonight due to winds and rain.