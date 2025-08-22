Search icon

22nd Aug 2025

Dad stabs burglar to death after gang attack him with crowbar in front of his children

Ava Keady

A masked gang entered the family home and beat the man.

A dad has stabbed a burglar to death after a gang attacked him with crowbar in front of his children.

A masked gang entered the family’s home and beat the man in front of his children.

The man, who is yet to be named, protected his family when six men broke into their Yorkshire home.

The burglars were armed with weapons and hidden with balaclavas as they attacked the father with a crowbar in front of his children.

The victim grabbed a knife during the struggle and stabbed one of the gang.

The five other burglars then fled the scene, leaving the injured member behind.

The victim phoned emergency services in order to save the injured attacker’s life.

Despite being given CPR by ambulance workers, the sixth attacker died at the scene.

A manhunt was launched for the five remaining burglars: Alan James Hall, 34, Daniel Welford, 32, Max Jackson, 33, Kallan Hunt, 35, and Andrew Richardson, 38.

Only one of the five, Welford, admitted to being in the home; however, he downplayed his involvement, saying that he didn’t know what the others had planned.

Richardson denied any involvement in the attack and claimed he arrived at the scene and found that his friend had been stabbed to death.

Jackson, Hunt and Hall replied ‘no comment’ to detectives questions even when they presented evidence such as phone logs, fingerprints, CCTV and witness accounts.

Hall, who was cut on the hand during the invasion, told officers it was a dog bite.

During sentencing, the judge deemed Hall to be dangerous and sentenced him to 19 years in jail.

Jackson and Welford were jailed for 13 years, while Richardson received a sentence of 11 years and four months behind bars.

Detective Sergeant Jon Kenworthy stated: “This was a premeditated, violent and distressing attack on the victims, who were home with two very young children.

“Violent acts of this nature committed on North Yorkshire communities are rare but will not go unpunished and our teams will work relentlessly, however long it takes to bring offenders to justice.”

Kenworthy thanked the victim and emergency services for trying to save the life of the sixth attacker.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy to the family and the full circumstances of his death have been impartially and diligently investigated,” he said.

