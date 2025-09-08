Dad shot dead by police with children found after being missing in wilderness for years

The dad was on the run with his kids for nearly four years

The children of fugitive Tom Phillips have been found after the dad was shot dead by police in Waitako, New Zealand.

Phillips went on the run with his three kids in the wilderness nearly four years ago.

Police confirmed that Phillips was fatally shot after an armed robbery at a farm supplies shop.

The confrontation saw one officer critically injured after being shot in the head.

A child was with Phillips at the time, and and was taken into custody and is believed to have cooperated with authorities to help them find their siblings.

Police have since discovered the two other missing children at a remote bush campsite.

The children’s mother, Cat, said that she was “deeply relieved that for our tamariki this ordeal has come to an end,” using the Maori word for children.

In the statement to New Zealand news outlet RNZ, she added that she was “saddened by the events that unfolded today”, and sent her “deepest love” to the officer who was injured in the shootout.