Search icon

News

08th Sep 2025

Dad shot dead by police with children found after being missing in wilderness for years

Nina McLaughlin

Donald Trump sends chilling warning to Putin after repeated attacks on Ukraine

The dad was on the run with his kids for nearly four years

The children of fugitive Tom Phillips have been found after the dad was shot dead by police in Waitako, New Zealand.

Phillips went on the run with his three kids in the wilderness nearly four years ago.

Police confirmed that Phillips was fatally shot after an armed robbery at a farm supplies shop.

The confrontation saw one officer critically injured after being shot in the head.

A child was with Phillips at the time, and and was taken into custody and is believed to have cooperated with authorities to help them find their siblings.

Police have since discovered the two other missing children at a remote bush campsite.

The children’s mother, Cat, said that she was “deeply relieved that for our tamariki this ordeal has come to an end,” using the Maori word for children.

In the statement to New Zealand news outlet RNZ, she added that she was “saddened by the events that unfolded today”, and sent her “deepest love” to the officer who was injured in the shootout.

Topics:

New Zealand

RELATED ARTICLES

New Zealand mountain legally becomes a person

New Zealand

New Zealand mountain legally becomes a person

By Charlie Herbert

Lord of the Rings star David Weatherley dies aged 85

New Zealand

Lord of the Rings star David Weatherley dies aged 85

By Charlie Herbert

Married at First Sight star Andrew Jury dies aged 33

Breaking News

Married at First Sight star Andrew Jury dies aged 33

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

Covid

Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

By Ava Keady

Here’s why you didn’t receive Emergency Alert as many Brits left baffled

Emergency Alert System

Here’s why you didn’t receive Emergency Alert as many Brits left baffled

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer issues statement after Emergency Alerts hit UK phones

Keir Starmer issues statement after Emergency Alerts hit UK phones

By Joseph Loftus

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

By Joseph Loftus

Everybody’s saying the same thing after emergency alert text rings out across UK

Emergency Alert System

Everybody’s saying the same thing after emergency alert text rings out across UK

By Harry Warner

890 people arrested at Palestine Action protest yesterday

890 people arrested at Palestine Action protest yesterday

By Joseph Loftus

Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

Covid

Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

By Ava Keady

Here’s why you didn’t receive Emergency Alert as many Brits left baffled

Emergency Alert System

Here’s why you didn’t receive Emergency Alert as many Brits left baffled

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer issues statement after Emergency Alerts hit UK phones

Keir Starmer issues statement after Emergency Alerts hit UK phones

By Joseph Loftus

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

A man called Mark Zuckerberg is suing Facebook

By Joseph Loftus

Everybody’s saying the same thing after emergency alert text rings out across UK

Emergency Alert System

Everybody’s saying the same thing after emergency alert text rings out across UK

By Harry Warner

890 people arrested at Palestine Action protest yesterday

890 people arrested at Palestine Action protest yesterday

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Extremely rare total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ to be visible in UK skies tonight

Astronomy

Extremely rare total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ to be visible in UK skies tonight

By Ava Keady

Government confirm exact emergency text Brits will receive today

Emergency Alert System

Government confirm exact emergency text Brits will receive today

By Harry Warner

Non-league match abandoned again after stoppage time incident left player hospitalised

Football

Non-league match abandoned again after stoppage time incident left player hospitalised

By Harry Warner

Full list of people who will not receive Emergency Alert on their mobile this weekend

Emergency Alert System

Full list of people who will not receive Emergency Alert on their mobile this weekend

By Harry Warner

Horrific conditions Brit jailed for life in Dubai faces in notoriously violent prison

Crime

Horrific conditions Brit jailed for life in Dubai faces in notoriously violent prison

By Ava Keady

London-born teenager becomes world’s first millennial saint

Pope

London-born teenager becomes world’s first millennial saint

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories