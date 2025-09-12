Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

‘They can’t rip this one down’

A dad who had an England flag torn down from his garden decided to go “one better” and paint a giant St George’s cross across the entire front of his house.

Simon Brocklehurst, 41, was left fuming when his flag was ripped down from his front garden in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Notts., last week.

So the welder responded by spending six hours daubing a massive 6m (19ft) x 7m (22ft) England flag on the front of his four bed end-terraced home.

Simon says he has since received a mixture of abuse and praise for his patriotic gesture but declared: “They can’t rip this one down.”

Dad-of-three Simon said: “I had a flag flying on a pole but these people came along and ripped it down from my garden.

“They were accusing me of being racist, which I’m really not, I’ve just always been proud of my country.

“I had a St George’s cross flying years ago but the council told me to remove it in case it offended somebody, it’s just not right.

“But now all these flags are going back up everywhere and are allowed so I decided to erect mine in the front garden again.

“I actually heard the people ripping it down and saw them running off down the street, so I thought I would go one better and they can’t rip this one down.

“It took me about six hours over three days and I plan to turn it into the Union Flag. I haven’t heard anything from the council yet but I’m expecting I might.

“But it’s my home so I should be allowed to paint it like this if I want. I’ve always been a ‘go big or go home’ kind of bloke.

“On social media I seem to be getting a lot of hate and abuse for it but in real-life most people seem to love it.

“Cars go past honking their horns and giving me a thumbs up. People are saying ‘good on you’ and respond really well.

“But some English people are calling me disgusting, I wouldn’t be surprised if I get a brick through the window or something.

“It’s mainly on Facebook where I seem to be getting stick for it, but everyone is entitled to their opinions.

“That is what the flag represents, without this flag you wouldn’t have freedom of speech, so I respect their right to say what they want about it.

“But we shouldn’t be treated like criminals just for flying our flag, over in the USA they do so with pride.

“It is part of our heritage and should be celebrated. It represents the freedom my grandfather fought in the Second World War for.

“I know some on the far right have been weaponising the flag to suit their agenda, but that is really not what I am trying to do.

“It’s a sign of being proud of the country where I am from.”

Simon said he supported “Operation Raise the Colours” a flag-flying campaign, which was started in August after a series of anti-immigration protests.

It followed an asylum seeker being arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Epping, Essex, and spread to multiple areas of the country.

He added: “I do support the protests as long as they are peaceful but I’m a father first and foremost and its not something I want to take my kids too.”

The area has previously been a hotspot for anti-immigration protests after local Reform MP Lee Anderson said a man charged with rape in Sutton in Ashfield was an asylum seeker.

But Simon added: “I’m not really trying to make this political at all.

“I’ve just always seen the St George’s Cross and the Union Jack as a sign of hope.

“I appreciate it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but I think it looks great.”

A spokesperson for Ashfield District Council said: “We will not be removing flags unless there is a valid reason to do so.

“This includes situations where flags are: causing an obstruction, presenting a health and safety concern, or displaying offensive language.

“This approach will be kept under regular review.”