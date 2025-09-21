Czech president tells NATO to ‘shoot down Russian jets if necessary’

This comes after the UK sent fighter jets to Poland as a warning to Putin to stay out of NATO territory.

The Czech president has told NATO to ‘shoot down Russian jets if necessary’.

According to the Czech News Agency, Mr Pavel said: “Russia will realise very quickly that they have made a mistake and crossed the acceptable boundaries.

“Unfortunately, this is teetering on the edge of conflict, but giving in to evil is simply not an option.”

The Royal Air Force jets partook in a NATO operation aimed at bolstering European security after Russia sparked outrage when it flew its jets into Estonian airspace on Friday, September 19.

Three Moscow fighter jets were flown into NATO airspace in an ‘unprecedented’ incursion.

The aircraft reportedly spent 12 minutes in the airspace, flying over the Vaindloo Island area.

Estonian officials blasted the Russian government for the violation, labelling the incursion ‘unprecedentedly brutal’.

Defence secretary John Healey said the use of RAF planes sent ‘a clear signal: Nato airspace will be defended’.

It has been reported by Russian news agency RIA, that spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov said that Britain was one of the leaders of the camp which wants to continue the war in Ukraine.

He added that attempts by Western powers to increase the pressure on Russia would not work and would not help attempts to end the war.

Furthermore, US President Donald Trump warned of ‘big trouble’ as he grows increasingly unimpressed by Russia’s harassing, including flying drones and fighter jets into Poland and Romania.

Just today, Sunday September 21, the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov revealed on Telegram that two civilians were killed and four injured after Russia attacked the Belgorod region in Ukrainian.