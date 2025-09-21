Search icon

News

21st Sep 2025

Czech president tells NATO to ‘shoot down Russian jets if necessary’

Ava Keady

This comes after the UK sent fighter jets to Poland as a warning to Putin to stay out of NATO territory.

The Czech president has told NATO to ‘shoot down Russian jets if necessary’.

This comes after the UK sent fighter jets to Poland as a warning to Putin to stay out of NATO territory.

According to the Czech News Agency, Mr Pavel said: “Russia will realise very quickly that they have made a mistake and crossed the acceptable boundaries.

“Unfortunately, this is teetering on the edge of conflict, but giving in to evil is simply not an option.”

The Royal Air Force jets partook in a NATO operation aimed at bolstering European security after Russia sparked outrage when it flew its jets into Estonian airspace on Friday, September 19.

Three Moscow fighter jets were flown into NATO airspace in an ‘unprecedented’ incursion.

The aircraft reportedly spent 12 minutes in the airspace, flying over the Vaindloo Island area.

Estonian officials blasted the Russian government for the violation, labelling the incursion ‘unprecedentedly brutal’.

Defence secretary John Healey said the use of RAF planes sent ‘a clear signal: Nato airspace will be defended’.

It has been reported by Russian news agency RIA, that spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov said that Britain was one of the leaders of the camp which wants to continue the war in Ukraine.

He added that attempts by Western powers to increase the pressure on Russia would not work and would not help attempts to end the war.

Furthermore, US President Donald Trump warned of ‘big trouble’ as he grows increasingly unimpressed by Russia’s harassing, including flying drones and fighter jets into Poland and Romania.

Just today, Sunday September 21, the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov revealed on Telegram that two civilians were killed and four injured after Russia attacked the Belgorod region in Ukrainian.

Topics:

czech,NATO

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump issues stark warning to Russia after NATO airspace incursion

Estonia

Donald Trump issues stark warning to Russia after NATO airspace incursion

By Harry Warner

NATO responds after Russian fighter jets ‘violate’ Estonian airspace

Estonia

NATO responds after Russian fighter jets ‘violate’ Estonian airspace

By JOE

Russian fighter jets fly into NATO airspace in ‘unprecedented’ incursion

Estonia

Russian fighter jets fly into NATO airspace in ‘unprecedented’ incursion

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

UK to recognise the state of Palestine from today

UK to recognise the state of Palestine from today

By Joseph Loftus

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

By Joseph Loftus

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

Donald Trump

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

By JOE

BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

sensitive

BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

By Joseph Loftus

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

sensitive

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

By Joseph Loftus

UK to recognise the state of Palestine from today

UK to recognise the state of Palestine from today

By Joseph Loftus

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

United Nations call emergency meeting about Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

Around 100,000 people expected to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service today

By Joseph Loftus

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

Donald Trump

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

By JOE

BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

sensitive

BBC and ITV legend John Stapleton dies

By Joseph Loftus

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

sensitive

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

People are rediscovering one of the best spy thriller movies ever after star passes away

Spy thriller

People are rediscovering one of the best spy thriller movies ever after star passes away

By Stephen Porzio

Man ends treatment and dies after fiancée’s suicide over wrongful arrest

News

Man ends treatment and dies after fiancée’s suicide over wrongful arrest

By Sammi Minion

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals daily routine amid dementia fears

Dementia

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals daily routine amid dementia fears

By Sammi Minion

Mykhailo Mudryk planning dramatic career change amid football ban fears

Football

Mykhailo Mudryk planning dramatic career change amid football ban fears

By Sammi Minion

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

The forgotten world of Intervision, Russia’s Soviet era song contest revived for 2025

By Harry Warner

Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

News

Gary Busey sentenced over horror convention sex crime

By Harry Warner

Load more stories