Cyclist pushed into canal by dog walker after being accused of ‘not slowing down’

‘I thought I would drown.’

A woman says she is too traumatised to cycle to work after allegedly being thrown into a Manchester canal by a dog walker.

Klaudia Mitura — who isn’t able to swim — was confronted by a male dog walker while cycling to work on the 19th of July.

Footage from her camera shows Klaudia breaking to a stop in front of the man and his partner as he shouts at her to “slow down.”

In the video, the man goes on to call Klaudia “a f*****g idiot” before throwing her in the water.

Klaudia also alleges that the couple did not even look back to check if she was okay, after the 34-year-old was plunged into the canal.

Mum-of-two Klaudia later explained that her feet were fixed to the pedals of her bike, which made it next-to-impossible to escape the canal water.

She said: “I was very scared because I can’t swim, I stood on a stone. I thought I would drown.”

It was five minutes of panic for Klaudia before a good Samaritan miraculously appeared to help drag her out of the water.

He also helped her to call police and report the incident.

Klaudia added: “As you can see in the video I was trying to pass the couple. He did not want to move out of the way.

“When he passed me, he just pushed me in the water. They were gone, and didn’t turn their heads to see if I’m alive or not.

“A man was walking down the canal and I asked him to help me out and he called the police because my mobile was broken.”

Klaudia has since shared the video on TikTok where it has recieved more than 600,000 views.

Klaudia said: “I’m scared of walking or cycling down there, I took two days off from work.

“It’s good I had the camera because the police can find him. I haven’t cycled since Tuesday [19 July], I don’t know when I will do it again.

“I need help with my mental health. I’m on my own with that, I’m traumatised. It’s the first time anything like this has happened.

“Cycling was my main means of transport. I’m physically OK but mentally it’s really bad.

“I need to be strong because I have two kids so I can’t show them that something is wrong with me.”

Greater Manchester Police say that while they’re investigating the incident, no arrests have been made yet.