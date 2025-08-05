Search icon

News

05th Aug 2025

Cyclist pushed into canal by dog walker after being accused of ‘not slowing down’

Sammi Minion

‘I thought I would drown.’

A woman says she is too traumatised to cycle to work after allegedly being thrown into a Manchester canal by a dog walker.

Klaudia Mitura — who isn’t able to swim — was confronted by a male dog walker while cycling to work on the 19th of July. 

Footage from her camera shows Klaudia breaking to a stop in front of the man and his partner as he shouts at her to “slow down.” 

In the video, the man goes on to call Klaudia “a f*****g idiot” before throwing her in the water.

Klaudia also alleges that the couple did not even look back to check if she was okay, after the 34-year-old was plunged into the canal.

Mum-of-two Klaudia later explained that her feet were fixed to the pedals of her bike, which made it next-to-impossible to escape the canal water. 

She said: “I was very scared because I can’t swim, I stood on a stone. I thought I would drown.” 

It was five minutes of panic for Klaudia before a good Samaritan miraculously appeared to help drag her out of the water. 

He also helped her to call police and report the incident. 

Klaudia added: “As you can see in the video I was trying to pass the couple. He did not want to move out of the way.

“When he passed me, he just pushed me in the water. They were gone, and didn’t turn their heads to see if I’m alive or not.

“A man was walking down the canal and I asked him to help me out and he called the police because my mobile was broken.”

Klaudia has since shared the video on TikTok where it has recieved more than 600,000 views. 

Klaudia said: “I’m scared of walking or cycling down there, I took two days off from work.

“It’s good I had the camera because the police can find him. I haven’t cycled since Tuesday [19 July], I don’t know when I will do it again.

“I need help with my mental health. I’m on my own with that, I’m traumatised. It’s the first time anything like this has happened.

“Cycling was my main means of transport. I’m physically OK but mentally it’s really bad.

“I need to be strong because I have two kids so I can’t show them that something is wrong with me.”

Greater Manchester Police say that while they’re investigating the incident, no arrests have been made yet. 

Topics:

Cycling,Manchester,Viral

RELATED ARTICLES

Parents abandon 10-year-old son at airport after learning his passport was expired 

airport

Parents abandon 10-year-old son at airport after learning his passport was expired 

By Sammi Minion

McDonald’s restaurant introduces ban on children in ‘adults-only zone’

adult only

McDonald’s restaurant introduces ban on children in ‘adults-only zone’

By JOE

Footage shows wheelchair user ‘hitching a ride’ on back of police van

bristol

Footage shows wheelchair user ‘hitching a ride’ on back of police van

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Ozzy Osbourne official cause of death revealed after music legend died age 76

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne official cause of death revealed after music legend died age 76

By Harry Warner

Oasis fan who fell to death at Wembley named and pictured for first time

Oasis

Oasis fan who fell to death at Wembley named and pictured for first time

By Sammi Minion

Lego gives fans an important update on new Pokemon collection

Affiliate

Lego gives fans an important update on new Pokemon collection

By Jonny Yates

Oasis shows given Covid warning with concerned fans told to ‘mask up’

covid 19

Oasis shows given Covid warning with concerned fans told to ‘mask up’

By Ava Keady

Ryanair to axe all flights to three major European destinations

Europe

Ryanair to axe all flights to three major European destinations

By Sammi Minion

British tourist slapped with £12k fine after ignoring warnings in holiday hotspot

Holiday

British tourist slapped with £12k fine after ignoring warnings in holiday hotspot

By Harry Warner

Ozzy Osbourne official cause of death revealed after music legend died age 76

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne official cause of death revealed after music legend died age 76

By Harry Warner

Addison Rae announces venue upgrades and VIP tickets for her tour

Addison Rae

Addison Rae announces venue upgrades and VIP tickets for her tour

By Jonny Yates

Oasis fan who fell to death at Wembley named and pictured for first time

Oasis

Oasis fan who fell to death at Wembley named and pictured for first time

By Sammi Minion

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max UK prices leaked as launch nears

Affiliate

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max UK prices leaked as launch nears

By Stephen Hurrell

Lego gives fans an important update on new Pokemon collection

Affiliate

Lego gives fans an important update on new Pokemon collection

By Jonny Yates

People call for Guy Ritchie to be ‘cancelled’ due to ‘lack of female characters’ in his films

cancel culture

People call for Guy Ritchie to be ‘cancelled’ due to ‘lack of female characters’ in his films

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Paris Jackson explained why she identifies as a Black woman

Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson explained why she identifies as a Black woman

By JOE

Oasis shows given Covid warning with concerned fans told to ‘mask up’

covid 19

Oasis shows given Covid warning with concerned fans told to ‘mask up’

By Ava Keady

Ryanair to axe all flights to three major European destinations

Europe

Ryanair to axe all flights to three major European destinations

By Sammi Minion

British tourist slapped with £12k fine after ignoring warnings in holiday hotspot

Holiday

British tourist slapped with £12k fine after ignoring warnings in holiday hotspot

By Harry Warner

Arsenal launch third kit and it comes with a unusual new version

Affiliate

Arsenal launch third kit and it comes with a unusual new version

By Stephen Hurrell

Labour say they will end the use of asylum hotels by 2029

Asylum seekers

Labour say they will end the use of asylum hotels by 2029

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories