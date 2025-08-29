Search icon

29th Aug 2025

Ninja fans rave about air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ – and it’s got a huge discount

Jonny Yates

Cult-favourite Ninja air fryer that's 'so good it feels illegal' gets huge discount

The air fryer is a ‘game changer’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

A popular Ninja air fryer has been given a huge discount in a limited-time deal.

The cult favourite Ninja CRISPi portable air fryer has been discounted by 42% to £104.80 on Amazon.

This is cheaper than its price on the official Ninja website, where it’s currently discounted to £149.99.

So you can make a big saving on the popular air fryer, which is small and compact – but has all the power of a full-size air fryer.

The handy device has the ability to air fry, roast, keep food warm, and re-crisp. And it’s lightweight and easy to carry, so you can take it wherever you need it.

The device also comes with CleanCrisp glassware designed for safe cooking and storage, making life easier for users.

Ninja CRISPi air fryer
You can use the air fryer to roast, re-crisp, and more. (Ninja)

Customers are raving about the air fryer thanks to its ‘convenient size’ for those with smaller kitchens, and for its functionality.

One five star reviewer wrote: “This is one of the best purchases I have ever made, so very easy to use.”

“The quality of food cooked is fantastic, better than the frying pan,” they added.

Another said it’s a “game changer”, adding that the Ninja device “nice and compact” and doesn’t take up too much room on the kitchen countertop like larger air fryers.

While others described it as a “brilliant little air fryer” and “so easy to use and clean”.

The limited time deal on the Ninja CRISPi Portable Air Fryer is available to shop on Amazon here.

The deal comes as Ninja currently has a sale running on its website, which includes the popular ice cream and frozen drink maker.

The CREAMi device has dropped to £199.99 instead of £249.99 as people stock up to make refreshing sweet treats during the summer.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

