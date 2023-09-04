Search icon

04th Sep 2023

Crypto influencer loses $60k in seconds after accidentally sharing private keys during livestream

Joseph Loftus

‘Yesterday was one of the worst days of my life’

Fraternidade Crypto is a Brazilian crypto influencer, who has more than 34k followers on YouTube alone, but recently he made one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

During a livestream towards the end of August, Fraternidade Crypto made a monumental error when he accidentally opened a notepad, while live, which revealed the private keys to his cryptocurrency accounts.

In case you didn’t know a private key is a code used primarily for crypto which is more or less a password which helps confirm transactions and prove ownership of blockchain assets. So just imagine accidentally revealing your logins to everything on a live screen – but those logins can cost you thousands and thousands of pounds.

Fraternidade Crypto ended the stream rather immediately before he tried to quickly transfer funds out of his account.

That’s when he realised that in just a matter of seconds, $60,000 worth of crypto was gone.

In a video, in which the Sao Paolo-based interviewer was sobbing with tears, he pleaded with the thief to return the money, and rather miraculously, he did. Well, at least most of it.

He explained: “Yesterday was one of the worst days of my life. I kind of froze at the time, as you see on the video. I stopped the video about 15 to 20 seconds after. I started to get bad, shaking you know?

“I needed to transfer the assets as soon as possible. The assets were in a liquidity pool — they weren’t in the wallet, only about $100 or so.”

“And then I don’t remember. It went so fast and I got really bad. When I went to transfer the assets, an error sign appeared. I couldn’t believe that I was going through this.”

He went to the police station to report the crime and then came back onto his Discord channel to find some solace.

It was there he received a message from someone asking to talk to him

He said: “I almost told him, ‘I can’t talk now, I’m f***** up here.”

Incredibly however it was at this point he realised the man he was speaking to on the phone was the very same person who’d taken $60k from him.

The man on the other end revealed he had sent him $50k back and said: “I f***** up here. I know what I did was bad.”

After that, he hung up.

Fraternidade Crypto added that he’s still trying to get the final $10,000 back but won’t be reporting the thief to the police. He aded that he has decided to leave up his livestream videos as a ‘warning’ to others about the dangers of a situation like this.

