Search icon

News

02nd Oct 2023

COVID vaccine scientists win Nobel Prize for medicine

Joseph Loftus

Huge news just in

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to a pair of scientists who developed the technology leading to the mRNA Covid vaccine.

Professors Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman will share the prize.

The technology has been experimented with before the pandemic but now it’s been given to millions around the world to help protect them against covid.

The same technology using mRNA is now being researched to help battle cancer.

The mRNA covid vaccine contains the genetic instructions for building one component from the coronavirus.

When injected into our bodies, our cells start producing lots of the viral protein.

Our immune systems then recognise these ass foreign and so attacks them and eventually learns how to fight the virus.

Last year the Nobel Prize went to Svante Paabo for his work on human evolution.

Before that it went to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their work on how the body senses things.

And in 2020 the award went to Michael Houston, Harvey Alter, and Charles Rice for the discovery of Hepatitis C.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Two-thirds of former footballers believe Ronaldo has had a better career than Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Two-thirds of former footballers believe Ronaldo has had a better career than Messi

By Callum Boyle

VAR audio of Luis Diaz’s offside goal to be released

Football

VAR audio of Luis Diaz’s offside goal to be released

By Callum Boyle

Passenger died next to me on 14-hour flight and what staff did with the body horrified me

Australia

Passenger died next to me on 14-hour flight and what staff did with the body horrified me

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Inside Britain’s knife crime crisis: how to end an epidemic

Crime

Inside Britain’s knife crime crisis: how to end an epidemic

By Alex Roberts

FA board unanimously approve sale of Wembley to NFL owner

Fulham

FA board unanimously approve sale of Wembley to NFL owner

By Oli Dugmore

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks silence after not guilty verdict

America

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks silence after not guilty verdict

By Simon Bland

Group of Swedish hipsters mistaken for ISIS terrorists (Video)

Beards

Group of Swedish hipsters mistaken for ISIS terrorists (Video)

By Nooruddean Choudry

UK’s most dangerous criminal breaks solitary confinement world record

Crime

UK’s most dangerous criminal breaks solitary confinement world record

By Charlie Herbert

Rita Ora apologises for hosting lockdown-breaking birthday party in London restaurant

lockdown

Rita Ora apologises for hosting lockdown-breaking birthday party in London restaurant

By Wil Jones

‘I fell in love with my delivery driver and fell pregnant just three months after he delivered my parcel’

Dating

‘I fell in love with my delivery driver and fell pregnant just three months after he delivered my parcel’

By JOE

New BBC Boiling Point series is leaving viewers ‘stressed’

BBC

New BBC Boiling Point series is leaving viewers ‘stressed’

By Charlie Herbert

‘My mum and I look identical and wear matching outfits every day – we’re constantly mistaken for sisters’

New York Fashion Week

‘My mum and I look identical and wear matching outfits every day – we’re constantly mistaken for sisters’

By JOE

Plus-size travel influencer calls on hotels to enlarge hallways

accommodation

Plus-size travel influencer calls on hotels to enlarge hallways

By Steve Hopkins

You can now stay in Harry Potter Quidditch World Cup tent on Airbnb

Airbnb

You can now stay in Harry Potter Quidditch World Cup tent on Airbnb

By Charlie Herbert

Man who spent £12k to become ‘human border collie’ says mean dogs won’t play with him

Costume

Man who spent £12k to become ‘human border collie’ says mean dogs won’t play with him

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Sky Sports presenter asks Ireland star if team ‘need to be educated’ after controversial song

Chloe Mustaki

Sky Sports presenter asks Ireland star if team ‘need to be educated’ after controversial song

By Robert Redmond

The JOE TV Quiz: Week 15

The Big Reviewski

The JOE TV Quiz: Week 15

By Paul Moore

Sam Fender says people were ‘groomed to hate’ Jeremy Corbyn

Entertainment

Sam Fender says people were ‘groomed to hate’ Jeremy Corbyn

By Charlie Herbert

British man dies after ‘incident’ on oil rig in Qatar

News

British man dies after ‘incident’ on oil rig in Qatar

By JOE

Spurs fan wins a huge £30,000 off a 60p bet on the horses

Betting

Spurs fan wins a huge £30,000 off a 60p bet on the horses

By Ben Kenyon

Can you name the 50 most common English words?

Quiz

Can you name the 50 most common English words?

By Kevin Beirne

Load more stories