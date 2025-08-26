Covid cases climb to highest level this year

Almost 1,500 positive cases were recorded last week.

Covid cases have climbed to the highest level they have been at this year so far.

New data has revealed that case numbers have rised 20% on last week to 1,500, the highest seven-day total since last year.

While many people no longer test for the virus, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) runs surveillance testing to track the spread of viruses throughout the country.

Additionally, a new strain of Covid named Stratus now makes up the majority of cases in the country.

The World Health Organisation has labelled Stratus, which is a subvariant of Omicron, a ‘variant under monitoring’.

Studies of the strain suggest it has mutated enough to evade the immunity of the public; however, there are no signs that Stratus is more dangerous than previous variants.

The latest data from UKHSA show no increases in hospitalisations or deaths as a result of the virus despite the case increase.

Consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, Dr Alex Allen explained that the data showed Covid ‘continues to circulate at baseline levels, although activity has increased slightly across indicators.’

“If you have symptoms of flu or Covid such as a high temperature, cough and feeling tired and achy, try to limit your contact with others, especially those who are vulnerable,” he added.