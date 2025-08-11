Search icon

11th Aug 2025

Coronation Street and Eastenders actor Ray Brooks has died

Nina McLaughlin

Sad news

Legendary British actor Ray Brooks has died aged 86, his family has confirmed.

Brooks was best known for his work on the 1970s kids show Mr Benn, in which he voiced the titular character.

However, he also starred in Eastenders, appearing as Joe Macer in the series in the mid-2000s.

He also appeared in Coronation Street in the 1960s, taking to the cobbles as Norman Philips.

Brooks also appeared in the groundbreaking 1960s drama Cathy Come Home on the BBC.

Brooks’ family confirmed his death in a statement to the BBC, saying that he passed away after a short illness.

His sons Will and Tom said their father felt he was best known for his role as Mr Benn, “with people continually asking him to say the catchphrase ‘as if by magic!'”.

“Although only 13 episodes were made, they were repeated twice a year for 21 years.

The statement added: “His three true loves were family [he also had a daughter Emma, who died in 2003], Fulham Football Club, and spending time in Brighton, where he was born.”

Coronation Street,EastEnders

