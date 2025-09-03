Search icon

News

03rd Sep 2025

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel address photos of them with newborn baby

Ava Keady

Rumours that the sisters are now mothers have been circulating the internet.

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have addressed photos of them with a newborn baby.

Rumours that the sisters are now mothers have been circulating the internet after they were pictured carrying a newborn baby.

The 35-year-old ex-reality stars were pictured with the infant in a car park in Arden Hills, Minnesota, over a fortnight ago.

TMZ captured snaps of the twins loading the baby into a car, and no one knows whose baby it is.

Given that the sisters value their privacy and have preferred to stay under the radar, the idea of them secretly starting a family isn’t totally unbelievable.

Now, in a TikTok post, the pair broke their silence, posting the photographs alongside a mash-up of Dr Dre’s 1992 track ‘Nuthin’ but a G Thang’ and Eminem’s 2002 hit ‘Without Me’ in the background.

The post was captioned: “Blessed #abbyandbrittany #twins #abbyandbrittanyhensel #sisterhood #respect,” which has left internet users even more confused.

@abbyandbrittanyhensel Blessed #abbyandbrittany #twins #abbyandbrittanyhensel #sisterhood #respect ♬ suara asli – lisna otong

Abby is already a stepmother to her husband’s daughter after marrying the US Army veteran in 2021, which she kept secret for three whole years.

So, we know the pair can definitely keep things quiet.

The conjoined twins previously discussed why they preferred to lead a private life at the peak of their fame in 2012 while starring on their TLC reality TV show.

“The whole world doesn’t need to know who we are seeing, what we are doing and when we are going to do it. But believe me, we are totally different people,” said Brittany.

Abby then added: “Yeah, we are going to be mums one day, but we don’t want to talk about how it’s going to work yet.”

One user commented: “I have so many questions.”

“I still don’t know what to say,” said another.

I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see!

Topics:

abby and brittany,Conjoined Twins,Reality TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

Channel 4

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

By Ava Keady

Former reality star says she’s been ‘free from masturbation’ for the last ten years

News

Former reality star says she’s been ‘free from masturbation’ for the last ten years

By JOE

Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman dies aged 57

Celebs Go Dating

Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman dies aged 57

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Retail giant Lush closes all its UK stores in Gaza protest

Gaza

Retail giant Lush closes all its UK stores in Gaza protest

By Charlie Herbert

Reason why Liam Reardon and Mille Court ended their relationship

Liam Reardon

Reason why Liam Reardon and Mille Court ended their relationship

By Kat O'Connor

France orders hospitals to be ‘ready for war’ amid WW3 concerns

France

France orders hospitals to be ‘ready for war’ amid WW3 concerns

By Sammi Minion

Viewers all notice same thing about Donald Trump in first briefing since death rumours

Viewers all notice same thing about Donald Trump in first briefing since death rumours

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

By Joseph Loftus

Retail giant Lush closes all its UK stores in Gaza protest

Gaza

Retail giant Lush closes all its UK stores in Gaza protest

By Charlie Herbert

Every single deal from Premier League clubs on deadline day revealed

Football

Every single deal from Premier League clubs on deadline day revealed

By Sammi Minion

Ed Sheeran announces UK and European arena tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Ed Sheeran announces UK and European arena tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

National League game abandoned following stoppage time horror incident

Football

National League game abandoned following stoppage time horror incident

By Sammi Minion

Subway to launch jacket potatoes nationwide

Fast Food

Subway to launch jacket potatoes nationwide

By JOE

Reason why Liam Reardon and Mille Court ended their relationship

Liam Reardon

Reason why Liam Reardon and Mille Court ended their relationship

By Kat O'Connor

MORE FROM JOE

France orders hospitals to be ‘ready for war’ amid WW3 concerns

France

France orders hospitals to be ‘ready for war’ amid WW3 concerns

By Sammi Minion

People are only just realising what Tony’s chocolate is actually called

People are only just realising what Tony’s chocolate is actually called

By Joseph Loftus

Viewers all notice same thing about Donald Trump in first briefing since death rumours

Viewers all notice same thing about Donald Trump in first briefing since death rumours

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

By Joseph Loftus

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

Drink

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

By Ava Keady

Load more stories