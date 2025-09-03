Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel address photos of them with newborn baby

Rumours that the sisters are now mothers have been circulating the internet.

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have addressed photos of them with a newborn baby.

Rumours that the sisters are now mothers have been circulating the internet after they were pictured carrying a newborn baby.

The 35-year-old ex-reality stars were pictured with the infant in a car park in Arden Hills, Minnesota, over a fortnight ago.

TMZ captured snaps of the twins loading the baby into a car, and no one knows whose baby it is.

Given that the sisters value their privacy and have preferred to stay under the radar, the idea of them secretly starting a family isn’t totally unbelievable.

Now, in a TikTok post, the pair broke their silence, posting the photographs alongside a mash-up of Dr Dre’s 1992 track ‘Nuthin’ but a G Thang’ and Eminem’s 2002 hit ‘Without Me’ in the background.

The post was captioned: “Blessed #abbyandbrittany #twins #abbyandbrittanyhensel #sisterhood #respect,” which has left internet users even more confused.

Abby is already a stepmother to her husband’s daughter after marrying the US Army veteran in 2021, which she kept secret for three whole years.

So, we know the pair can definitely keep things quiet.

The conjoined twins previously discussed why they preferred to lead a private life at the peak of their fame in 2012 while starring on their TLC reality TV show.

“The whole world doesn’t need to know who we are seeing, what we are doing and when we are going to do it. But believe me, we are totally different people,” said Brittany.

Abby then added: “Yeah, we are going to be mums one day, but we don’t want to talk about how it’s going to work yet.”

One user commented: “I have so many questions.”

“I still don’t know what to say,” said another.

I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see!