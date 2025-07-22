Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

The new-age work-break is garnering some serious attention.

The boss of a Spanish firm has revealed that she gives her staff half-hour masturbation breaks to help relieve ‘stress’ and ‘agitation’ among her workers.

Erika Lust, who runs her own adult entertainment company called Erika Lust Films, said that the regular ‘self pleasure’ breaks have helped her employees battle through exhausting work days.

Complete with private “masturbation stations”, staff in Lust’s Barcelona office get a full 30 minutes to ‘unwind’ during the working day.

The trend, which was first introduced in 2022, has been so well received that sex toy manufacturers have even supplied the company with tools to help get the job done.

One of her employees told Indy100 that the added breaks promote “less aggression” and “more productivity” in the workplace – the suggestion being that no matter whether it’s an office or a warehouse, the rationale should ring true either way.

Moreover, though the notion of a masturbation break outside of a setting like this might make some people uncomfortable, a recent survey conducted among more than 1,000 people indicated that as many as one in 20 people masturbated at work.

Speaking on Instagram about the progressive initiative, Lust said: “The truth is masturbation can help people manage stress, regulate their sleep, and connect with their body and sexual desires, among other advantages.⁠”

Studies have also long suggested that masturbation and intimacy are linked to a string of health benefits including reducing blood pressure — and avoiding it may prove harmful.

According to Healthline, masturbating can cause you to release healthy amounts of helpful hormones like dopamine, oxytocin, testosterone and prolactin – all of which have been proven to positively affect your mood and physical health.