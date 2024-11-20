Search icon

Football

20th Nov 2024

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

Zoe Hodges

The comments infuriated fans

England star Ella Toone has received an apology from a commentator who made a controversial remark live on air during Manchester United’s game against Arsenal.

United’s number seven made way for Melvine Malard in the 61st minute of their clash against the Gunners at Leigh Sports Village on November 3.

As the camera focused on her following the substitution, a male commentator described Toone as having a face like ‘a slapped bum’ – a comment that was broadcast on an alternative feed to the BBC’s own dedicated live coverage.

Chiefs at the Women’s Super League launched an investigation into the remark which came just two months after the death of the 25-year-old’s father, Nick.

Now, the Daily Mail has reported that bosses at the Women’s Professional Leagues Limited, and the commentator in question have both apologised to the player and her club.

The report said: “The league’s top brass took a dim view of the remark made at Toone’s expense.

“Sources spoke glowingly of WPLL CEO Nikki Doucet for her urgency in addressing the matter and ensuring there was a smooth process in rectifying.”

Toone missed United’s game against Leicester at the weekend after picking up a calf injury in training.

She will be side-lined for at least the next two games, against Everton tonight and Chelsea on Sunday November 24.

Skinner confirmed the news in his post-match press conference at the weekend: “She was running and felt something in her calf. She will miss the next two games and then we will see what the extent of the injury is after that.”

It had been hoped she would be fit for Sarina Wiegman’s England squad who take on Emma Hayes USA on November 30 however, Toone was not called up suggesting she may be out for longer than Skinner first anticipated.

