Comedian Milton Jones reveals cancer diagnosis

Comedian Milton Jones has cancelled multiple upcoming tour dates as he revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The hugely popular comedian is known for his appearances on shows such as Mock The Week and Live at the Apollo and is renowned for his one-liners.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the news, Jones, 60, apologised before announcing cancellations to his ongoing Ha!Milton Live Tour.

He said: “This difficult decision comes following a recent diagnosis of treatable prostate cancer. I’ll be undergoing surgery soon and will need time afterwards to recover.

“Thank you for your support and respecting my privacy during this time. This decision has not been taken lightly.

“Trust me, abnormal service will resume as soon as possible and I’m looking forward to being back out on the road again soon – though probably not on a bike!”

The comment section was flooded with messages of support for the comedian.

One persons said: “Health before humour Milton, wishing you a speedy recovery sir.

Meanwhile other famous faces commented also.

Comedian Al Murray wrote: “All the best Milton for a speedy recovery.”

While Chris Hoy commented: “Really sorry to hear it mate, best of luck.”

The affected cities on the tour date include Leeds, Coventry, Basingstoke, Sterts, Launceston, Durham, Hexham, Ilkley, Wakefield, Lichfield, Tunbridge Wells, Portsmouth, and Lyme Regis.