Search icon

News

20th Apr 2025

Colin Farrell reveals heartbreaking reason he has to put his son into care

Sean Crosbie

His son has a condition called Angelman syndrome.

Colin Farrell has revealed the heartbreaking reason he has to put his son, James, into care.

The Oscar-nominated actor’s 21-year-old son has Angelman syndrome, which is a genetic disorder that mainly affects the nervous system. 

James was diagnosed at four years old.

In an interview with Candis Magazine, Colin revealed that he and his ex Kim Bordenave have made a decision regarding James’ care.

The decision being to place James in long-term care.

He said: “It’s tricky, some parents will say: ‘I want to take care of my child myself.’

“And I respect that.

“But my horror would be… What if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James’ mother, Kim, has a car crash and she’s taken too – and then James is on his own?

“Then he’s a ward of the state and he goes where?

“We’d have no say in it.”

The Penguin star said that he and Bordenave hope to “find somewhere we like where he can go now, while we’re still alive and healthy, that we can go and visit, and we can take him out sometimes.”

He added: “We want him to find somewhere where he can have a full and happy life, where he feels connected.

“He needs a bigger life than we can afford him, by having a sense of community that he feels connected to.

“By going out in the van every day and going to the supermarket and doing the shopping together.

“By going to the beach, museums, movies, all that stuff.

“Just a connected life.”

Topics:

Colin Farrell

RELATED ARTICLES

One of 2024’s best mystery thriller shows gets hopeful season 2 update

Colin Farrell

One of 2024’s best mystery thriller shows gets hopeful season 2 update

By Stephen Porzio

Colin Farrell compares Penguin transformation to Daredevil and Horrible Bosses roles

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell compares Penguin transformation to Daredevil and Horrible Bosses roles

By Stephen Porzio

Colin Farrell on the importance of The Penguin prosthetic that’s gotten everyone talking

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell on the importance of The Penguin prosthetic that’s gotten everyone talking

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Warning issued to anyone who sees blackbirds in their garden

Warning issued to anyone who sees blackbirds in their garden

By Ava Keady

Students make neo-Nazi gesture on trip to Auschwitz and post picture online

Auschwitz

Students make neo-Nazi gesture on trip to Auschwitz and post picture online

By Dan Seddon

Scientists say they have discovered a new colour no one has ever seen before

Colour

Scientists say they have discovered a new colour no one has ever seen before

By Sean Crosbie

Selena Gomez fans stunned after spotting X-rated item in new photo

Selena Gomez fans stunned after spotting X-rated item in new photo

By JOE

RAF jets scrambled twice in 48 hours to intercept Russian warplanes

NATO

RAF jets scrambled twice in 48 hours to intercept Russian warplanes

By Nina McLaughlin

UK’s most dangerous prisoner moved from underground ‘glass cage’ cell after 46 years

Prison

UK’s most dangerous prisoner moved from underground ‘glass cage’ cell after 46 years

By Sean Crosbie

Warning issued to anyone who sees blackbirds in their garden

Warning issued to anyone who sees blackbirds in their garden

By Ava Keady

Students make neo-Nazi gesture on trip to Auschwitz and post picture online

Auschwitz

Students make neo-Nazi gesture on trip to Auschwitz and post picture online

By Dan Seddon

Scientists say they have discovered a new colour no one has ever seen before

Colour

Scientists say they have discovered a new colour no one has ever seen before

By Sean Crosbie

Selena Gomez fans stunned after spotting X-rated item in new photo

Selena Gomez fans stunned after spotting X-rated item in new photo

By JOE

RAF jets scrambled twice in 48 hours to intercept Russian warplanes

NATO

RAF jets scrambled twice in 48 hours to intercept Russian warplanes

By Nina McLaughlin

UK’s most dangerous prisoner moved from underground ‘glass cage’ cell after 46 years

Prison

UK’s most dangerous prisoner moved from underground ‘glass cage’ cell after 46 years

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Liverpool look to win the title today

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Liverpool look to win the title today

By Jacob Entwistle

Aimee Lou Wood fans are only just realising she has an internet famous sister

The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood fans are only just realising she has an internet famous sister

By Sean Crosbie

One of 2024’s best movies is airing on TV tonight

One of 2024’s best movies is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

Bonnie Blue

Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

By Charlie Herbert

Man with world’s biggest penis says he’s slept with A-list celebrities

Health

Man with world’s biggest penis says he’s slept with A-list celebrities

By Nina McLaughlin

Heartbreaking final words of matador gored to death by bull revealed

sensitive

Heartbreaking final words of matador gored to death by bull revealed

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories