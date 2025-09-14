Search icon

14th Sep 2025

Coldplay fans divided as Chris Martin dedicates song to Charlie Kirk’s family

JOE

The band asked fans to ‘send love to Charlie Kirk’s family’

During their performance at London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday night (12 September), Coldplay’s Chris Martin gave a somewhat controversial shoutout to the family of the American right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Coldplay’s frontman (48) regularly addresses the crowd during their shows, so this time at Wembley was no exception, however, it was Martin’s speech before the band’s iconic hit ‘fix you’ that raised more than a few eyebrows in the stadium.

Footage from the show that has been circulating online shows Martin urging fans to put their arms up in the air, telling them: “For the final time for a few years in London, let’s raise our hands like this, and send love anywhere you wanna send it in the world.

“There are so many places that might need it today.”

He then goes on to mention Charlie Kirk (31), who was killed earlier this week in what authorities deem a political assassination.

“So, here it comes from London. You can send this to your brother or your sister, you can send it to the families of people who have been going through terrible stuff, you can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family, you can send it to anybody’s family,” the singer continued.

“You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway… You can send it to peaceful people in the Middle East, in Ukraine and Russia.”

It’s clear to say that many fans weren’t all too happy with Martin’s words, as fans expressed feeling ‘disappointed’ online due to the controversial nature of Kirk’s beliefs.

One fan wrote: “I booed, that was insane. The fact that’s the only name he mentioned as well.”

Despite the mixed opinions on social media, it is quite ironic that Kirk himself was by no means a Coldplay fan.

In a video that has resurfaced online following the kiss cam incident at one of the band’s shows, Kirk told his followers: “I would rather be caught dead than be at a Coldplay concert.

“I would rather go to a WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) game than go to a Coldplay concert. I couldn’t think of something more boring and banal and a waste of time.”

The aftermath of Kirk’s death has sparked mass debate online.

The 31-year-old father of two was a well-known friend of President Donald Trump and co-founder of the right-wing youth organisation Turning Point USA.

Kirk was shot in the neck while answering a question on gun violence at Utah Valley University in the US.

