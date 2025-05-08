Clarkson’s Farm season four trailer shows Kaleb Cooper’s replacement

Fans are surprised of how little Kaleb is seen in the season four trailer.

Clarkson’s Farm season four trailer has revealed Kaleb Cooper’s replacement.

It’s almost time for the show to return to our screens for it’s fourth season.

The hugely popular Amazon Prime series follows former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson as he learns all there is to know about farming.

Viewers were introduced to farmer Kaleb Cooper, who had shown Jeremy the ropes in previous seasons, but now, it seems as though we won’t be seeing as much of him.

After having a clash with Clarkson and immediately leaving the farm, fans are now confused as to whether Kaleb will be back at all.

Clarkson was previously asked about Cooper leaving the farm, saying: “Ask him to put something away and he acts like a seven-year-old who’s been told to tidy his room.”

An unknown young woman seems to be taking his spot this season as she is seen on screen than Kaleb (at least on the trailer).

The new addition is seen in the trailer admitting to Clarkson that she had never seen his hit show before.

Season four of the show is set to see Jeremy face his toughest challenge yet.

The synopsis reads: “Jeremy is taking on his most ambitious project yet, setting out to buy a pub that will reignite his Farm to Fork restaurant vision. But the road to becoming a landlord isn’t exactly straightforward, and with new faces, new livestock and new machinery arriving at the farm, life at Diddly Squat is busier than ever.

“After rounding off Season 3 with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to discover that life on the farm has become rather different.

“Kaleb has embarked on a nationwide tour with a one-man show about farming, Lisa is away working on another new product line, and Jeremy has been left to run the farm by himself.

“Of course, help is soon sorely needed, and the welcome arrival of a new farmhand not only gets the farm shipshape in record time – it also gives Jeremy time to think.”

The synopsis continued: “Diddly Squat isn’t much of a refuge, either. There’s a farm manager returning from his tour to discover someone else has been farming his patch.”

This has left us thinking that maybe Kaleb will be back, but he won’t be happy about the new help Clarkson has hired.

Season four of the show premiers on Amazon Prime Video on May 30.