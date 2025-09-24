Christians are saying ‘God is delaying the Rapture’ until the Epstein files are released

Could be waiting a long time…

Christians are saying that ‘God is delaying the Rapture’ until the Epstein files are released.

Well…

It comes after thousands of Christians were left disappointed as they expected to be raptured yesterday.

The expectation came last month after Pastor Joshua Mhlakela made a chilling ‘prediction’ about the end of the world.

The South African priest told hosts of Cent Twinz TV the rapture was ‘coming September 23, 2025’, sparking chaos among Christians.

A rapture is a religious concept where devout believers are ‘fast-tracked’ to Heaven while everyone else is left to languish on Earth.

Some people even sold their cars and quit their jobs ahead of September 23.

And in an even stranger turn of events, those who believed yesterday was the day now believe the delay is related to the Epstein files.

A theory has emerged that God has ‘delayed the rapture until the Epstein files are released’.

One X user asked ‘what happened to the rapture????’ to which another user replied ‘rapture has been postponed until the Epstein files are released’.

“Was the rapture supposedly due today or was it yesterday? Now it’s time to RELEASE THE FULL, UNREDACTED EPSTEIN FILES,” wrote another user.

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump pledged to publish the files which contain information and clients of the disgraced businessman who died by suicide in 2018.

However, since returning to the White House, there has been no progress on doing such.

I suppose we’ll have to wait and see what happens…