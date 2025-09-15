Search icon

15th Sep 2025

Christian Brueckner’s former associate ‘100% sure’ he kidnapped Madeleine McCann

Erin McLaughlin

‘He’s a dangerous man. A really dangerous man’

One of Christian Brueckner’s former associates has told ITV News that he is “100% sure” Brueckner was involved in Madeleine’s kidnapping.

Brueckner’s former associate, Helge Busching, explained how Brueckner, who remains the prime suspect, let details slip of his involvement in the three-year-old’s disappearance from a Portuguese hotel back in 2007, going into detail how she “wasn’t screaming” during a conversation about the case.

Brueckner is a previously convicted paedophile, whom German prosecutors claim is their prime suspect regarding Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.

The suspect has continuously denied any involvement in Madeleine’s case and is now only days away from walking free from prison, after serving a sentence for an unconnected rape conviction.

Mr Bushing told ITV that he is a man with a criminal past and that he was once an associate of Brueckner. Both German nationals used to do “business” together, such as stealing solar panels and diesel, and dealing in drugs.

Bushing explains it’s a past he’s not proud of and has long left behind. He’s now one of the key witnesses for the German authorities.

Mr Bushing is convinced that Brueckner is involved in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.

ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia asked Bushing: “You believe he (Christian Brueckner) took Madeleine McCann?”

“Yeah, yeah. I want Christian to go behind bars for this, for the case of Madeleine McCann,” he answered.

He continued: “This was him, I am 100% sure. He can say I am innocent. I know what he was doing, I saw it with my proper eyes. I know he’s a dangerous man.

“He’s a dangerous man. A really dangerous man,” he emphasised.

Mr Busching went beyond just a character sketch of Brueckner; he goes into detail regarding a moment that has haunted him for years.

A year after Madeleine’s disappearance, Mr Busching said he and Brueckner had a conversation about the McCanns’ disappearance at a festival in Spain, when Brueckner made a chilling remark.

“I told him I don’t understand how somebody can rob little children from a hotel,” Busching recalled.

Brueckner reportedly answered: “She was not screaming.”

After being asked what Busching thought his answer meant, he said: “I was thinking, yeah, how you know this…yeah he have to do something with this.

“He took Maddie out from this hotel. He is involved, for sure,” he added.

The conversation chilled Busching so much that he didn’t press the issue any further, as he feared asking more questions. He also said Brueckner suddenly left the festival that night.

Mr Busching did ring in a voicemail for Scotland Yard that same year, however, his message likely got lost among the other 60,000 that poured in at the same time.

In 2017, Busching tried again and called a dedicated hotline. Within days, police were conducting lengthy interviews with him, and his testimony became part of the case against Brueckner.

Mr Busching went on to say how he found various distressing videos inside Brueckner’s home in Portugal when he broke into his house to steal diesel fuel that he was keeping inside a large tank.

Brueckner’s house was just a mile away from the Ocean Club resort, where the McCann family vacationed the following year.

Busching explained that Brueckner had a speciality which he himself did not partake in: breaking into hotel rooms and holiday homes.

Mr Busching believes Brueckner may have tried to burgle the McCanns’ apartment when he stumbled upon Madeleine.

“Christian knows the Ocean Club very well. He was working there in the Ocean Club as a pool boy. And I think Christian, I think, was thinking, okay, go in one apartment and take some stuff from this apartment. (But) this time, he don’t take baggage, luggage, he takes her.

Mr Busching says he feels let down by the German justice system as Brueckner is set to be released soon.

“A big criminal man. To let him go as a free man. I don’t understand this… Now I know there will come out a really dangerous man,” he said.

