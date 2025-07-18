Search icon

18th Jul 2025

Chris Martin mortified after exposing CEO’s alleged affair on kiss cam

Sammi Minion

Scenes of the affair were broadcast from the arena’s jumbotron

Iconic music artist Chris Martin made himself the internet’s most talked about celebrity last night after he accidentally exposed an affair between two high-profile attendees during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

In a viral clip now viewed by more than 45 million people, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was spotted embracing his coworker, Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer.

Eagle-eyed fans have now picked out the Paradise singer’s exact reaction to scenes of the couple on the big screen.

As they first appear Chris Martin initially says: “Ooh, look at these two.”

Then, just as the embarrassed couple can be seen ducking out of view in an unsuccessful attempt to evade unwanted attention, Chris adds: “Alright, come on, you’re okay! Oh—what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy!”, which was quickly followed by a wave of raucous laughter from the 65,000 fans in attendance.

News of the Coldplay frontman’s response comes after it emerged that the wife of the Astronomer CEO has reportedly changed her last name on Facebook.

According to Page Six, Megan Kerrigan Byron removed her last name from her Facebook and shortly after deleted her entire account following the viral cheating allegations.

When the pair realised they were ‘caught’ on the big screen, they quickly ducked out of frame, hiding their faces from the camera’s view.

@extra_tv Kiss cam scandal?! 😳 Coldplay accidentally exposes Andy Byron, the married CEO of software development firm Astronomer, looking cozy with his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. Neither Byron nor Cabot have publicly responded to the gone-viral moment. (🎥: calebu2/TMX) #coldplay #chrismartin ♬ original sound – ExtraTV

Byron’s wife, Megan, deleted her Facebook page after her account quickly flooded with comments about the alleged affair, per Page Six.

It also appears that CEO Byron has deleted his LinkedIn profile, as the URL now leads to an error message.

Byron has been at the tech company since July 2023, while Cabot joined in November 2024.

Astronomer is a private data infrastructure startup with a valuation exceeding $1 billion.

In a post announcing Cabot’s hiring, Byron praised the CPO for her “exceptional leadership and deep expertise,” as well as her “passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces.”

Nobody involved has made a public statement yet about the incident.

Astronomer’s former CEO, Ry Walker, quickly took to X to clear his name: “For those asking—I’m no longer involved in @astronomerio—yes I was co-founder and early CEO—not on the team or board since 2022, and have no information on ColdplayGate.”

