Chris Lilley confirms the return of Mr G after cryptic social posts

He shared a glimpse of the iconic character on Instagram.

Chris Lilley has confirmed the return of Mr G after cryptic social posts.

The comedian shared a glimpse of himself as the iconic character on Instagram.

The 50-year-old plays the teacher in Summer Heights High, an Australian mockumentary series.

In the video, Chris could be seen crossing his foot, fixing his tie, folding his arms and, in true Mr G style, bouncing on his pink yoga ball.

At the end of the clip, rumours of the return of the funnyman were confirmed with ‘Mr G is back’ popping up on the screen.

He has since revealed that he is starting a podcast as the character, entitled Mr G’s Room.

The podcast will available on all streaming platforms on April 23.

The hilarious show was axed by Netflix in 2021, and now, fans are sharing excitement for it’s return.

One fan wrote: ‘I am screaming crying throwing UP.’

Chris Lilley has just posted this and if it means Mr G is coming back I am screaming crying throwing UP pic.twitter.com/ke8mAwPoID — mjc (@MC_squared_) April 8, 2025

Another said they have ‘never been more excited’.

Watch this space!