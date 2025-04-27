Chris Eubank Jr rushed to hospital after Conor Benn win

Eubank Jr won the bout by unanimous decision.

Chris Eubank Jr was rushed to hospital following his win over Conor Benn on Saturday.

All three judges gave Eubank Jr the unanimous decision with the score of 116-112 from all three.

Following the fight at Tottenham Hotspur’s Stadium, Eubank Jr’s promoter, Boxxer, said that he had been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure “on recommendation of the onsite doctor.”

He suffered a cut above his right eye following a clash of heads in the ninth round.

Eubank Jr was taken to the Royal London hospital, and tests have come back clear, according to Sky News.

Following his win, Eubank Jr said: “I didn’t expect Conor to be the guy to [bring it out of me]. I didn’t know he had that in him, I thought I would break him early.

“I underestimated him, I didn’t prepare for a fight like that.”

Eubank Jr and Benn put on a spectacle in front of a sold-out crowd, with Eubank Jr finishing the stronger of the two.

Speaking in the ring afterwards, Benn said: “I’m not going to say I deserved to win it, I have to watch it back.

“Maybe I stayed on the ropes a bit too long. Chris is a good fighter.

“All the fighting talk is fighting talk. I’d love the rematch.”

At the post-conference, later on he wished his opponent a “speedy recovery”, adding “I’ve heard he’s got a broken jaw.”