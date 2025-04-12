Search icon

12th Apr 2025

Chocolate fans go wild for new Mars flavour dubbed ‘absolute heaven’

Sean Crosbie

The beloved treat has not been spotted since 2022.

Chocolate fans are currently on top of the world after a new Mars bar has been spotted in shops in the UK, with some calling it “absolute heaven.”

Shoppers noticed last week the return of the ‘Mars Raspberry Smash’ on the shelves of B&M supermarkets across Britain.

The last time the bar was on supermarket shelves was in 2022.

The bar features a tangy raspberry nougat, which is topped with the classic Mars bar caramel layer.

In a post on X, B&M said: “These Mars Raspberry Smash bars have travelled all the way from Australia; and they’re worth trying! For just £1.29, you can grab a treat that’ll taste unique.”

Fans took to social media to give their own verdict on the new bar.

One user wrote on Facebook: “They are even better than the classic if I’m being honest.”

Several fans were gushing over the “indulgent” flavour in their Amazon reviews.

However, not everyone was a big fan of it.

One person wrote on X: “To be honest they were okay but not amazing… and I wish the store had the price of them as to be honest at that price wouldn’t got them.”

A few years ago the YouTuber Steven Eats reviewed the bar and he sang its praises.

He said: “That is the best chocolate bar I’ve had in a long time – possibly up there in my top five chocolate bars ever.

“Why can’t we have things like this? Why don’t we get things like this, here in the UK? You go to these shops where they’ve imported bars of chocolate from other countries, but here we get just the basics.”


