China tells Trump to ‘stop whining’ after president puts tariffs up to 245%

They have warned the US that they are “not afraid to fight” in a trade war.

The Chinese government have told American President Donald Trump to “stop whining” following his decision to hike tariffs up to 245% on certain items.

The ongoing trade war between China and the USA rages on as tariffs rise and rise, which ultimately will come at the expense of the consumer paying higher prices for items imported from China.

China’s latest set of tariffs placed on the United States has reached 125%, however, they told NBC that they do not plan on raising them any higher, labelling the ongoing tariff-for-tariff saga a “meaningless numbers game.”

According to The White House, the latest set of tariffs on China is “as a result of its retaliatory actions” as both countries go back and forth, hitting one another with rising tariffs.

Trump has previously claimed that the US has been “ripped off” for decades by China.

China’s official state media has now fired back, telling Trump to “stop whining.”

In a statement, they said: “The US is not getting ripped off by anybody.

“The problem is the US has been living beyond its means for decades. It consumes more than it produces. It has outsourced its manufacturing and borrowed money in order to have a higher standard of living than it’s entitled to based on its productivity.

“Rather than being ‘cheated’, the US has been taking a free ride on the globalisation train.

“The US should stop whining about itself being a victim in global trade and put an end to its capricious and destructive behaviour.”

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the nation’s President Xi Jinping has spoken on the matter, saying: “For over 70 years, China’s development has relied on self-reliance and hard work — never on handouts from others, and it is not afraid of any unjust suppression.

“Regardless of how the external environment changes, China will remain confident, stay focused, and concentrate on managing its own affairs well.”