Search icon

News

19th Apr 2025

China tells Trump to ‘stop whining’ after president puts tariffs up to 245%

Sean Crosbie

They have warned the US that they are “not afraid to fight” in a trade war.

The Chinese government have told American President Donald Trump to “stop whining” following his decision to hike tariffs up to 245% on certain items.

The ongoing trade war between China and the USA rages on as tariffs rise and rise, which ultimately will come at the expense of the consumer paying higher prices for items imported from China.

China’s latest set of tariffs placed on the United States has reached 125%, however, they told NBC that they do not plan on raising them any higher, labelling the ongoing tariff-for-tariff saga a “meaningless numbers game.”

According to The White House, the latest set of tariffs on China is “as a result of its retaliatory actions” as both countries go back and forth, hitting one another with rising tariffs.

Trump has previously claimed that the US has been “ripped off” for decades by China.

China’s official state media has now fired back, telling Trump to “stop whining.”

In a statement, they said: “The US is not getting ripped off by anybody.

“The problem is the US has been living beyond its means for decades. It consumes more than it produces. It has outsourced its manufacturing and borrowed money in order to have a higher standard of living than it’s entitled to based on its productivity.

“Rather than being ‘cheated’, the US has been taking a free ride on the globalisation train.

“The US should stop whining about itself being a victim in global trade and put an end to its capricious and destructive behaviour.”

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the nation’s President Xi Jinping has spoken on the matter, saying: “For over 70 years, China’s development has relied on self-reliance and hard work — never on handouts from others, and it is not afraid of any unjust suppression.

“Regardless of how the external environment changes, China will remain confident, stay focused, and concentrate on managing its own affairs well.”

Topics:

China,Donald Trump,Tariffs,us news,Xi Jinping

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump labelled ‘dumbest president ever’ after six-word announcement

Donald Trump

Donald Trump labelled ‘dumbest president ever’ after six-word announcement

By Dan Seddon

Donald Trump refusing to return dad who was wrongly deported to gang prison

America

Donald Trump refusing to return dad who was wrongly deported to gang prison

By Dan Seddon

‘Good chance’ UK gets better Trump tariff deal, JD Vance says

America

‘Good chance’ UK gets better Trump tariff deal, JD Vance says

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

By Dan Seddon

Nicola Coughlan raises more than £90,000 for trans women after ruling

Charity

Nicola Coughlan raises more than £90,000 for trans women after ruling

By Dan Seddon

Body found floating in water off coast of popular UK city

Breaking News

Body found floating in water off coast of popular UK city

By Sean Crosbie

Eurovision legend dies aged 78 after battling illness

Eurovision

Eurovision legend dies aged 78 after battling illness

By Sean Crosbie

Bonnie Blue wants to become the first woman to have sex in space

Blue Origin

Bonnie Blue wants to become the first woman to have sex in space

By Dan Seddon

International footballer killed in car crash aged just 39

Croatia

International footballer killed in car crash aged just 39

By Dan Seddon

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

By Dan Seddon

Nicola Coughlan raises more than £90,000 for trans women after ruling

Charity

Nicola Coughlan raises more than £90,000 for trans women after ruling

By Dan Seddon

A tense thriller movie with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes is streaming on Netflix now

Netflix

A tense thriller movie with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes is streaming on Netflix now

By Stephen Porzio

Body found floating in water off coast of popular UK city

Breaking News

Body found floating in water off coast of popular UK city

By Sean Crosbie

Celebrity Big Brother forced to tell Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa to use human toilets

big brother

Celebrity Big Brother forced to tell Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa to use human toilets

By Dan Seddon

One of the best and craziest movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Horror

One of the best and craziest movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Eurovision legend dies aged 78 after battling illness

Eurovision

Eurovision legend dies aged 78 after battling illness

By Sean Crosbie

Bonnie Blue wants to become the first woman to have sex in space

Blue Origin

Bonnie Blue wants to become the first woman to have sex in space

By Dan Seddon

International footballer killed in car crash aged just 39

Croatia

International footballer killed in car crash aged just 39

By Dan Seddon

Police searching for Madeleine McCann given extra £108,000 to fund investigation

Crime

Police searching for Madeleine McCann given extra £108,000 to fund investigation

By Dan Seddon

Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega’s new thriller movie finally gets UK release date

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega’s new thriller movie finally gets UK release date

By Stephen Porzio

‘All killer, no filler’ thriller show praised by Stephen King finally available to stream

Stephen King

‘All killer, no filler’ thriller show praised by Stephen King finally available to stream

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories