Search icon

News

17th Sep 2025

Chemical castration pilot of sex offenders to be expanded across more of England

JOE

It hopes to tackle reoffending

The Justice Secretary has said that chemical suppressants for sexual offenders will be trialled in north-west and north-east England in an effort to minimise reoffending.

Following an independent sentencing review conducted in May, the government has decided to expand the pilot from four prisons in the south-west to 20 prisons.

The medication trialled limits “problematic sexual arousal”, which obstructs offenders who could be a risk, according to David Lammy, per ITV News.

During the second reading on the debate regarding the Sentencing Bill, the Lord Chancellor told MPs that a trial in south-west England had turned out “positive”.

Lammy added: “While the evidence base is limited, it is positive and for that reason we will roll the approach out nationwide, starting with two new regions, the North West and North East, covering up to 20 prisons.”

This expansion will see around 6,400 sex offenders receiving medication alongside psychological treatment to combat crimes such as rape, grooming, and assault.

The Sentencing Bill looks at ways to battle reoffending as well as to implement reforms proposed from the sentencing review led by David Gauke (former justice secretary) in hopes of tackling jail overcrowding in the long term.

Even though problematic sexual arousal can be reduced by chemical suppressants and medication, the review does point out that the treatment would not be effective for certain sex offenders who are driven by power and control, instead of sexual preoccupation.

Mr Lammy added in a statement: “Evidence shows this medication helps suppress urges, which is why we’re expanding access to it.

“This is part of our comprehensive approach to managing dangerous offenders and preventing reoffending.

“Make no mistake – those who commit serious crimes will face the full force of the law. But alongside prison, we have a duty to use every method available to rehabilitate offenders and protect the public, as part of our Plan for Change.”

Former justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was exploring ways of making the treatment mandatory for sex offenders when she previously announced the plan.

However, it is now understood that the pilot expansion will remain voluntary.

Topics:

chemical castration,David Lammy,Sex offender

RELATED ARTICLES

Convicted child rapist to be chemically castrated

America

Convicted child rapist to be chemically castrated

By Steve Hopkins

Paedophile former pop star, Gary Glitter, recalled to prison

gary glitter

Paedophile former pop star, Gary Glitter, recalled to prison

By Steve Hopkins

Sex offender dies on derelict industrial estate after his genitals were cut off

Crime

Sex offender dies on derelict industrial estate after his genitals were cut off

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case released from prison

Madeleine McCann

Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case released from prison

By Erin McLaughlin

Text messages between Tyler Robinson and roommate from day of Kirk shooting revealed

America

Text messages between Tyler Robinson and roommate from day of Kirk shooting revealed

By Harry Warner

Four arrested after pictures of Trump and Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle

epstein

Four arrested after pictures of Trump and Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle

By Harry Warner

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

Elon Musk

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

By Nina McLaughlin

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

bathroom

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

By JOE

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

Affiliate

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

By Jonny Yates

Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande tickets for O2 Arena

Affiliate

Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande tickets for O2 Arena

By Jonny Yates

Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case released from prison

Madeleine McCann

Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case released from prison

By Erin McLaughlin

Text messages between Tyler Robinson and roommate from day of Kirk shooting revealed

America

Text messages between Tyler Robinson and roommate from day of Kirk shooting revealed

By Harry Warner

Four arrested after pictures of Trump and Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle

epstein

Four arrested after pictures of Trump and Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle

By Harry Warner

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

By JOE

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

Elon Musk

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

Football

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

By Sammi Minion

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

bathroom

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

By JOE

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

Affiliate

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

By Jonny Yates

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

Good Morning Britain

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

By JOE

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

By JOE

Load more stories