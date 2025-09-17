Chemical castration pilot of sex offenders to be expanded across more of England

It hopes to tackle reoffending

The Justice Secretary has said that chemical suppressants for sexual offenders will be trialled in north-west and north-east England in an effort to minimise reoffending.

Following an independent sentencing review conducted in May, the government has decided to expand the pilot from four prisons in the south-west to 20 prisons.

The medication trialled limits “problematic sexual arousal”, which obstructs offenders who could be a risk, according to David Lammy, per ITV News.

During the second reading on the debate regarding the Sentencing Bill, the Lord Chancellor told MPs that a trial in south-west England had turned out “positive”.

Lammy added: “While the evidence base is limited, it is positive and for that reason we will roll the approach out nationwide, starting with two new regions, the North West and North East, covering up to 20 prisons.”

This expansion will see around 6,400 sex offenders receiving medication alongside psychological treatment to combat crimes such as rape, grooming, and assault.

The Sentencing Bill looks at ways to battle reoffending as well as to implement reforms proposed from the sentencing review led by David Gauke (former justice secretary) in hopes of tackling jail overcrowding in the long term.

Even though problematic sexual arousal can be reduced by chemical suppressants and medication, the review does point out that the treatment would not be effective for certain sex offenders who are driven by power and control, instead of sexual preoccupation.

Mr Lammy added in a statement: “Evidence shows this medication helps suppress urges, which is why we’re expanding access to it.

“This is part of our comprehensive approach to managing dangerous offenders and preventing reoffending.

“Make no mistake – those who commit serious crimes will face the full force of the law. But alongside prison, we have a duty to use every method available to rehabilitate offenders and protect the public, as part of our Plan for Change.”

Former justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was exploring ways of making the treatment mandatory for sex offenders when she previously announced the plan.

However, it is now understood that the pilot expansion will remain voluntary.