16th Aug 2025

Chart topper Sean Kingston jailed alongside mother

Sammi Minion

The ‘Beautiful Girls’ singer has been sentenced to more than three years in jail

American musician Sean Kingston has been sentenced for committing wire fraud.

Per American outlet TMZ, a judge is said to have told a packed Miami courtroom that Kingston is to face 42 months in prison for his offence.

Kingston’s mother Janice Turner has been sentenced to five years in prison for her involvement in the wire fraud case.

The two were accused and convicted of falsely claiming they sent money transfers for goods before then keeping the goods.

Screenshots of text exchanges between Kingston and his mother revealed how he would request she send false wire invoices to those providing the goods.

As reported by ABC South Florida, some of the exchanges read: “I told you to make [a] fake receipt … so it [looks] like the transfer will be there in a couple [of] days.”

Kingston had been looking at a similar fate to his mother, a sentence of around five years, however his lawyers were successful in their plea for leniency.

They pointed to Kingston’s record of performing charitable acts within his local community, and provided examples of him giving away money to various causes to back up the claim.

The 35-year-old’s sentence will be completed from within the confines of a federal prison.

The singer’s lawyers had hoped to secure a house arrest for their client and suggested to the judge that it would be easier to return the money owed by Kingston to the financial victims of his actions, if he was able to stay at home and keep producing music.

The singer will face another judge in October this year to discuss those repayments to victims.

