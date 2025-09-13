Search icon

News

13th Sep 2025

Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika pays tribute to her husband days after killing

Sammi Minion

The political commentator passed away on Wednesday

The wife of Charlie Kirk has spoken for the first time since her husband was shot dead in Utah earlier this week.

As of yesterday (12 September), it has now been confirmed that right-wing political commentator Kirk was killed by a 22-year-old named Tyler Robinson who has been detained by local authorities.

Kirk had been speaking at an event at an Utah university when he was killed.

While the 31-year-old’s death has created shockwaves across the global political landscape, prompting tributes from the likes of Donald Trump and Keir Starmer, Kirk’s wife had been yet to comment on the impact of his passing.

As of this morning, Erika Kirk has now paid tribute to her husband, with whom she shared two children.

She said: “You have no idea of the fire that you have ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.

“If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea, you have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world, you have no idea.”

Mrs Kirk then went on to thank both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for their continued support.

She also spoke on Charlie Kirk’s now unfinished political ambitions.

Erika Kirk added: “Charlie said if he ever ran for office, his top priority would be to revive the American family. That was his priority.

“But most of all, Charlie loved his children. And he loved me. With all his heart. And he made sure I knew that every day.”

Erika and the couple’s two children, aged three and one, were reportedly present at the Utah university campus when Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday.

Charlie and Erika Kirk got married in 2021 and had been together in total for more than seven years after the pair met in New York back in 2018.

Topics:

charlie kirk,sensitive,USA

RELATED ARTICLES

Mystery man who appeared to celebrate shooting of Charlie Kirk claims he chanted ‘USA to create a distraction’

charlie kirk

Mystery man who appeared to celebrate shooting of Charlie Kirk claims he chanted ‘USA to create a distraction’

By Joseph Loftus

Matador rushed to hospital after being gored and tossed around by tormented bull

Bullfight

Matador rushed to hospital after being gored and tossed around by tormented bull

By Sammi Minion

Former Premier League star Russell Hoult in palliative care aged 52

Football

Former Premier League star Russell Hoult in palliative care aged 52

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Significant aggression towards police as Unite the Kingdom march turns violent

Significant aggression towards police as Unite the Kingdom march turns violent

By Joseph Loftus

Police officers attacked as 100,000 Tommy Robinson supporters march on London

Police officers attacked as 100,000 Tommy Robinson supporters march on London

By Joseph Loftus

Chaos at major UK airport as one plane grounded and building evacuated in separate incidents

Chaos at major UK airport as one plane grounded and building evacuated in separate incidents

By Joseph Loftus

Police issue important update ahead of Tommy Robinson rally in London

News

Police issue important update ahead of Tommy Robinson rally in London

By Sammi Minion

Secret Service employee put on leave after ‘celebrating’ Charlie Kirk assassination

charlie kirk

Secret Service employee put on leave after ‘celebrating’ Charlie Kirk assassination

By Sammi Minion

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

America

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

By Harry Warner

Significant aggression towards police as Unite the Kingdom march turns violent

Significant aggression towards police as Unite the Kingdom march turns violent

By Joseph Loftus

Police officers attacked as 100,000 Tommy Robinson supporters march on London

Police officers attacked as 100,000 Tommy Robinson supporters march on London

By Joseph Loftus

Chaos at major UK airport as one plane grounded and building evacuated in separate incidents

Chaos at major UK airport as one plane grounded and building evacuated in separate incidents

By Joseph Loftus

Noise blocking earphones designed specifically for sleeping get big discount

Affiliate

Noise blocking earphones designed specifically for sleeping get big discount

By Stephen Porzio

Police issue important update ahead of Tommy Robinson rally in London

News

Police issue important update ahead of Tommy Robinson rally in London

By Sammi Minion

Secret Service employee put on leave after ‘celebrating’ Charlie Kirk assassination

charlie kirk

Secret Service employee put on leave after ‘celebrating’ Charlie Kirk assassination

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

America

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

By Harry Warner

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

e cigarette

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

By Ava Keady

One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

Army

One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

By Sammi Minion

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

Eurovision

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

By Harry Warner

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

accommodation

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

By Ava Keady

Sir David Jason to reprise Open All Hours role

David Jason

Sir David Jason to reprise Open All Hours role

By JOE

Load more stories