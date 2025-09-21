The right-wing activist was murdered while hosting an event in Utah.

Charlie Kirk’s ‘final miracle’ revealed by surgeon who treated him.

Speaking to Andrew Kolvet from Turning Point USA, the surgeon revealed that the bullet that killed the 31-year-old did not exit his neck, likely saving others from getting hit.

The Turning Point USA spokesman wrote on X: “I apologize this is somewhat graphic, but in this case, the fact that there wasn’t an exit wound is probably another miracle, and I want people to know.”

The surgeon told him that the bullet ‘absolutely should have gone through, which is very very normal for a high powered, high velocity round’.

I want to address some of the discussion about the lack of an exit wound with Charlie. I’m usually not interested in delving into most of this kind of online chatter, and I apologize this is somewhat graphic, but in this case, the fact that there wasn’t an exit wound is probably… — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 20, 2025

“I’ve seen wounds from this caliber many times and they always just go through everything. This would have taken a moose or two,”‘ the surgeon told ” he explained to Kolvet.

The rifle used in the murder is typically used to kill deer, elk, moose, bears and other big game animals, and so the fact the bullet stopped in Kirk’s neck was described as an ‘absolute miracle’.

The surgeon continued: “His bone was so healthy and the density was so so impressive that he’s like the man of steel. It should have just gone through and through. It likely would have killed those standing behind him too.”

Kolvet also wrote that the coroner found the bullet just beneath Kirk’s skin.

He added in his post: “Even in death, Charlie managed to save the lives of those around him.

“Remarkable. Miraculous.”

This revelation comes as around 100,000 people are expected to attend the funeral and memorial service of the conservative influencer today.

The service, which is taking place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale will be televised live on ABC News Live from 2pm ET (6.00pm BST).

US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Charlie’s widow Erika Kirk are all set to speak at the service,