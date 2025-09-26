CEO of Ticketmaster says that gig tickets are ‘underpriced and have been for a long time’

Ticketmonster!

The CEO of Ticketmaster is facing backlash after saying that gig tickets are “underpriced and have been for a ling time.”

It’s just the latest controversy to hit a CEO in 2025, as Michael Rapino, the man in charge of Live Nation, the company that runs Ticketmaster, has proven just how out of touch the rich are.

Rapino, who has a net worth of almost $1bn, claimed that tickets have been ‘underpriced’ for ‘a long time.’

The CEO went on to say that “music has been under-appreciated” while at CNBC and Boardroom’s Game Plan conference earlier this month.

He added: “In sports, I joke it’s like a badge of honor to spend 70 grand for a Knicks courtside [seat]. They beat me up if we charge $800 for Beyoncé.”

These comments have, unsurprisingly, been met with huge backlash from people online, with music lovers accusing him of being out of touch.

One user wrote on X: “People like @Michael_Rapino don’t understand normal people, nor do they care.”

Another person said: “Michael Rapino proving once again he is totally out of touch with normal people’s wallets.”

Meanwhile, one commentor angrily put: “You are an elitist piece of s*** @Michael_Rapino the average person shouldn’t experience sports or music unless they hand you insane amounts of cash?”

These controversial remarks come as the issue of Ticketmaster’s expensive prices continues to stir controversy.

Fans have been vocally critical against Ticketmaster in recent times, from fans of Sabrina Carpenter, to the whole Oasis dynamic prices debarcle.

Meanwhile artists are just as ticked off by the ticket vendor’s behaviour, with Arian Grande speaking out last week.

After secondary resellers upended the release of tickets for her first tour in six years she said: “I am incredibly bothered by it”.

On 18 September, the Federal Trade Commission in America announced that they had sued Live Nation and Ticketmaster for engaging in illegal ticket resale tactics and deceiving artists and consumers about price and ticket limits.

Ticketmaster dominates concert ticketing, handling about 80 percent of major venue sales and expanding in ticket resales.

