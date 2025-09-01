CEO issues official statement after ‘stealing’ cap from child at US Open

Piotr Szczerek, of paving company Drogbruk apologised for the incident.

A CEO has issued an official statement after ‘stealing’ a cap from a child at the US Open.

Piotr Szczerek, CEO of paving company Drogbruk was heavily criticised when a video of him snatching a signed hat from a kid went viral.

Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak signed a hat for a young boy in the stands, after which Szczerek grabbed the hat from the boy.

The 29-year-old tennis star took to his Instagram to locate the young boy, and even met with him for a photograph.

The CEO was labelled ‘disgusting’ and ’embarassing’ by internet users.

Now, the CEO issued a full apology on social media, saying he made a ‘huge mistake’.

“Due to the situation that happened during Kamil Majchrzak’s match at the US Open, I would like to clearly apologize to the injured boy, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself.

“I have made a huge mistake.”

He continued: “In emotions, in the crowd rejoicing after the victory, I was convinced the tennis player tipped his hat in my direction – to my sons who have asked for autographs earlier.

“The misconception caused me to pull out my hand.

“Today I know I did something that looked like a deliberate collection of the child’s souvenir.”

The CEO also added: “This was not my intention, but it doesn’t change the fact I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans.

“The hat was given to the boy, and apologies to the family. I hope, just partly, I have repaired the hurt that has been done.”

Looks like everything worked out alright in the end!