Celebrity SAS star reveals she ‘ripped her labia’ in horrifying injury during filming

She stars in this year’s series

Ahead of the release of tomorrow’s (August 10) episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, X-Factor star Lucy Spraggan has revealed an excruciating injury she suffered while filming.

Louie Spence, Rebecca Loos, Adam Collard, Michaella McCollum and Harry Clark star alongside Spraggan on the seventh season of the Channel 4 show.

Love Islanders Tasha Ghouri and Chloe Burrows also appeared in earlier episodes before leaving the programme earlier this week.

Their absence is testament to the brutality of the training that contestants on the programme are put through.

No-one knows this fact better than 2012 X-Factor star Lucy Spraggan.

The 34-year-old has revealed how a stunt that meant that she had to wear a harness led to a horrendous-sounding injury.

She told The Sun: “I ripped my labia – it was bad. That’s not a common injury. Actually, genuinely, that’s never been the same, so much so I’m having some surgery soon to correct it.”

“I don’t really know even what happened, I guess the harness was tight.”

She says that afterwards, all dignity went out the window.

“And I looked and there was a tear, there was lots of blood and the doctor came over and I turned around because at that point you literally don’t care about anything.”

SAS: Who Dares Wins? is a reality TV show that pits contestants against harsh environments around the world in a two-week long training course.

The course is intended to replicate an actual United Kingdom Special Forces selection course, which is one of the hardest to pass in the world.