Search icon

News

08th Aug 2025

Celebrity Big Brother star accused of sexual assault at BBC Studios

Sammi Minion

He appeared on the reality TV show in 2018

Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli — who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 — has appeared in court after being charged with sex-related offences against three women.

The charges relate to the period between 2007 and 2016.

One of the locations where an alleged offence took place is BBC Scotland’s headquarters at Pacific Quay, Glasgow.

Kohli’s trial is set for November this year.

The 56-year-old denies all of the charges.

Alongside the BBC studio, other locations of the alleged offences include an unnamed bar and restaurant, and a Radisson Hotel, both in Glasgow.

He has also been charged with an alleged indecent assault at the Cross Keys Hotel in Canonbie, Dumfries and Galloway.

According to prosecutors, Kohli allegedly committed a breach of the peace and carried out a sex act in the woman’s presence on the same occasion.

The most recent of the charges relates to an alleged offence at the Yes Bar in Glasgow in 2016 where Kohli is said to have sexually assaulted a third woman and “seized her by the body and attempted to insert his tongue in her mouth.”

The comedian has lodged a special defence for the alleged indecent assault at the Cross Keys Hotel, which he claims was consensual.

Defence lawyer Urfan Dar confirmed this, saying: “There is a special defence of consent for charge four.”

He also said that the November trial was expected to last between four and five days.

Kohli was released on bail.

The comedian is a former reporter on The One Show and panellist on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff.

Topics:

BBC,News,sensitive,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Rupert Lowe mistakes charity rowers for ‘illegal migrants’

News

Rupert Lowe mistakes charity rowers for ‘illegal migrants’

By Charlie Herbert

Man diagnosed with throat cancer caused by oral sex

Health

Man diagnosed with throat cancer caused by oral sex

By JOE

UK airport shut after plane crash lands on runway

Aviation

UK airport shut after plane crash lands on runway

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Germany to halt weapons exports to Israel following Gaza escalation

Gaza

Germany to halt weapons exports to Israel following Gaza escalation

By Ryan Jarrett

Outrage as town in Spain bans Muslim religious festivals in public spaces

News

Outrage as town in Spain bans Muslim religious festivals in public spaces

By Sammi Minion

Aldi is no longer the UK’s cheapest supermarket for first time in two years

Aldi

Aldi is no longer the UK’s cheapest supermarket for first time in two years

By Sammi Minion

Staggering amount of money Ibiza final boss could earn after viral video

Ibiza

Staggering amount of money Ibiza final boss could earn after viral video

By Nina McLaughlin

Keir Starmer says Israel’s decision to further escalate Gaza offensive is ‘wrong’

Gaza

Keir Starmer says Israel’s decision to further escalate Gaza offensive is ‘wrong’

By Nina McLaughlin

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has died aged 48

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has died aged 48

By Nina McLaughlin

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

bald

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

By Ava Keady

Horrifying X-ray shows tapeworms breeding inside man’s body after he made vital kitchen error

Diet

Horrifying X-ray shows tapeworms breeding inside man’s body after he made vital kitchen error

By Nina McLaughlin

UK’s adults-only soft play centre has boozy slushies and retro arcade

London

UK’s adults-only soft play centre has boozy slushies and retro arcade

By Charlie Herbert

A great underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Germany to halt weapons exports to Israel following Gaza escalation

Gaza

Germany to halt weapons exports to Israel following Gaza escalation

By Ryan Jarrett

Nintendo fans can get a discount on this Switch console in rare deal

Affiliate

Nintendo fans can get a discount on this Switch console in rare deal

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Outrage as town in Spain bans Muslim religious festivals in public spaces

News

Outrage as town in Spain bans Muslim religious festivals in public spaces

By Sammi Minion

My Chemical Romance tease UK tour dates announcement

Affiliate

My Chemical Romance tease UK tour dates announcement

By Jonny Yates

Prime Video’s great new action thriller show climbs to top of streaming charts

action

Prime Video’s great new action thriller show climbs to top of streaming charts

By Stephen Porzio

Ex-Man City goalkeeper Eike Immel sentenced to two years in prison

Football

Ex-Man City goalkeeper Eike Immel sentenced to two years in prison

By Sammi Minion

Drug dubbed ‘Viagra for women’ due to be launched

Health

Drug dubbed ‘Viagra for women’ due to be launched

By Nina McLaughlin

Aldi is no longer the UK’s cheapest supermarket for first time in two years

Aldi

Aldi is no longer the UK’s cheapest supermarket for first time in two years

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories