Celebrity Big Brother star accused of sexual assault at BBC Studios

He appeared on the reality TV show in 2018

Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli — who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 — has appeared in court after being charged with sex-related offences against three women.

The charges relate to the period between 2007 and 2016.

One of the locations where an alleged offence took place is BBC Scotland’s headquarters at Pacific Quay, Glasgow.

Kohli’s trial is set for November this year.

The 56-year-old denies all of the charges.

Alongside the BBC studio, other locations of the alleged offences include an unnamed bar and restaurant, and a Radisson Hotel, both in Glasgow.

He has also been charged with an alleged indecent assault at the Cross Keys Hotel in Canonbie, Dumfries and Galloway.

According to prosecutors, Kohli allegedly committed a breach of the peace and carried out a sex act in the woman’s presence on the same occasion.

The most recent of the charges relates to an alleged offence at the Yes Bar in Glasgow in 2016 where Kohli is said to have sexually assaulted a third woman and “seized her by the body and attempted to insert his tongue in her mouth.”

The comedian has lodged a special defence for the alleged indecent assault at the Cross Keys Hotel, which he claims was consensual.

Defence lawyer Urfan Dar confirmed this, saying: “There is a special defence of consent for charge four.”

He also said that the November trial was expected to last between four and five days.

Kohli was released on bail.

The comedian is a former reporter on The One Show and panellist on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff.