Cause of death confirmed after couple found dead just hours after Facebook post about honeymoon

They were found dead on October 6th

The cause of death for a newly-married couple whose bodies were discovered in Illinois earlier this month has been confirmed.

Rachel Dumovich, 29, and Brandon Dumovich, 30, were discovered by police just days before their one year wedding anniversary.

Tragically, it has been reported that the two passed away only hours after Mrs Dumovich had posted to Facebook reminiscing about their honeymoon in Greece.

On Facebook, the 29-year-old wrote: “Forever chasing sunsets. Wishing we were back in Greece,” which has been suggested as a reference to their honeymoon, per US outlet Fox News.

The official cause of the Dumovich’s deaths has now been confirmed by McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner, both Rachel and Brandon Dumovich died from gunshot wounds to the head, as first reported in Fox News Digital.

The Police Chief for Harvard, Illinois, the area of the US state in which the two were found, provided Fox Digital with the following statement.

It reads: “While a murder-suicide is a potential scenario, no final determination has been made.”

It adds to comments made earlier by local authorities that said it “appears to be an isolated incident and there is no evidence to suggest that there is any danger or threat to the public.”

While the pair are believed to have been married for just shy of 12-months, they first starting dating back in 2022 and Brandon proposed to his future wife Rachel a year later.

Rachel’s obituary made at DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service describes her as “beloved daughter … and cherished sister,” and adds that she lived ” with as much love, courage, and passion as any person ever could.”

Brandon’s obituary was made with Davenport Family Funeral Homes and Crematory and describes him as a person that “had an extraordinary ability to lift spirits and bring people together.”

No further information detailing the situation that led to the couple’s deaths is currently available.



