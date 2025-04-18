Search icon

News

18th Apr 2025

Carpenter nailed to the cross for 36th time in brutal Good Friday tradition

Ava Keady

The Filipino carpenter carries out the act for Good Friday.

A carpenter has been nailed to the cross for the 36th time in a brutal Good Friday tradition.

64-year-old Ruben Enaje has shared his devotion to Jesus for the 36th time.

The voluntary crucifixion took place in San Pedro Cutud despite having said he was ‘too old’.

Enaje said he continued with the ritual this year because he found it difficult to turn down requests from suffering villagers.

This year, he and 10 others were nailed to crosses in extremely high temperatures.

Last year, Enaje highlighted the war against Ukraine, saying: “If these wars worsen and spread, more people, especially the young and old, would be affected. These are innocent people who have totally nothing to do with these wars.

“This is why I always pray for peace in the world,” he added.

Enaje previously shared how he avoided death after falling off a construction site at age 25, and he now makes the ‘sacrifice’ to ‘thank god’.

He and the other religious devotees wore thorny crowns of twigs and carried heavy wooden crosses in the scorching heat.

Villagers dressed as Roman centurions then hammer 4-inch nails through their palms and feet onto wooden crosses under the sun for about 10 minutes.

Large crowds gather to pray and photograph the events.

The carpenter told Review of Religions: “From what I have heard from my grandfather, the re-enactment rituals have been carried out in the Philippines since 1945 or the 1950s.”

