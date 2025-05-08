Search icon

08th May 2025

Cardinal Robert Prevost elected as new pope

Harry Warner

Habemus Papam

Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected as the new pope.

Prevost is the first pope to be from the United States, hailing from the city of Chicago.

He will take the name Pope Leone XIV.

Cardinals have elected a new pope to be the leader of the Catholic Church.

At the third time of asking the cardinals have reached the 66 per cent majority in order for a new pope to be chosen.

Prevost is the 267th pope to lead the Catholic Church.

The traditional phrase that is used to announce the news to the world is ‘Habemus Papum’ which means ‘we have a Pope’.

The white smoke at the Vatican was met by a loud roar from the significant crowd gathered in St Peter’s Square.

The elected cardinal will choose a new name upon becoming the new pope.

Tradition is to choose a name of a catholic saint.

Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, but chose the name Pope Francis after Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of the poor.

