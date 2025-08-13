Search icon

13th Aug 2025

Carabao Cup draw in full: Man Utd learn opponents in second round

Jacob Entwistle

The Carabao Cup is back for another season of action!

The football season is upon us and that also means the second round of the Carabao Cup is out!

13 Championship sides have booked their place in the second round of the tournament, as well as 12 League One teams and four League Two outfits.

The 11 Premier League not participating in European football this season also join the 29 winners from last night, the five winners from tonight’s ties and Tranmere or Burton, who face-off next Tuesday.

In the Northern section, Burnley, Leeds, Everton, Sunderland and Manchester United enter the tournament.

In the Southern section, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Fulham, West Ham and Wolves enter the equation.

The full draw is as follows below:

Northern Section:

Tranmere or Burton v Lincoln City

Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers

Wigan Athletic v Stockport County

Stoke City v Bradford City

Burnley v Derby County

Sunderland or Huddersfield Town v Leicester City

Birmingham or Sheffield United v Port Vale

Preston v Wrexham

Barnsley or Fleetwood v Rotherham

Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United

Everton v Mansfield

Grimsby Town v Man United

Southern Section:

Fulham v Bristol City

Norwich v Southampton

Oxford v Brighton

Reading v AFC Wimbledon

Bournemouth v Brentford

Millwall v Coventry

Wolves v West Ham

Swansea v Plymouth

Bromley v Wycombe

Cardiff v Cheltenham or Exeter

Cambridge v Charlton

