Carabao Cup draw in full: Man Utd learn opponents in second round

The Carabao Cup is back for another season of action!
The football season is upon us and that also means the second round of the Carabao Cup is out!
13 Championship sides have booked their place in the second round of the tournament, as well as 12 League One teams and four League Two outfits.
The 11 Premier League not participating in European football this season also join the 29 winners from last night, the five winners from tonight’s ties and Tranmere or Burton, who face-off next Tuesday.
In the Northern section, Burnley, Leeds, Everton, Sunderland and Manchester United enter the tournament.
In the Southern section, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Fulham, West Ham and Wolves enter the equation.
The full draw is as follows below:
Northern Section:
Tranmere or Burton v Lincoln City
Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers
Wigan Athletic v Stockport County
Stoke City v Bradford City
Burnley v Derby County
Sunderland or Huddersfield Town v Leicester City
Birmingham or Sheffield United v Port Vale
Preston v Wrexham
Barnsley or Fleetwood v Rotherham
Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United
Everton v Mansfield
Grimsby Town v Man United
Southern Section:
Fulham v Bristol City
Norwich v Southampton
Oxford v Brighton
Reading v AFC Wimbledon
Bournemouth v Brentford
Millwall v Coventry
Wolves v West Ham
Swansea v Plymouth
Bromley v Wycombe
Cardiff v Cheltenham or Exeter
Cambridge v Charlton