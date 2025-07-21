Camila Cabello spotted drinking alongside locals in popular Dublin pub

Camila Cabello stuns drinkers as she bounces across Dublin pub floor

Camila Cabello stunned Dublin pub-goers as she dropped it low for a pint of Guinness following her show at the 3Arena.

The pop star (27) shared a bunch of photos from the night out on her Instagram.

One of the Polaroid-esque photos inside J.R. Mahon’s Public House & Brewery showed her throwing her hand in the air with her Guinness pint in the other.

Video footage of the night on the town shows the ‘Havana’ singer bouncing across the floor, spilling some of The Black Stuff as a crowd cheered her on.

She captioned her photodump with: “Dublin how could we ever forget you you legends!!!!!

“Ireland is one of my favorite places in the world – so many of my favorite authors poets films came from here.

“Not to mention this was the best night ever, we had to split the G and celebrate the end of the Euro leg.”

Camila was in the Irish capital as part of her Yours, C Tour and had just performed at the 3Arena earlier that night.

J.R. Mahon’s co-owner John Mahon delved into further details about the after-party, telling Star magazine that the pub guests were also treated to live performances from up-and-coming Irish artists, such as Luke Price and Eddie Whelan.

It also seems that Camila, her entourage, and other VIP guests were treated to a performance by Reel Irish Dance Entertainment as well.

John said: “Camila was absolutely delighted with the night.

“We host everything from private events to Irish-American weddings throughout the year, always featuring world-class Irish entertainment, incredible food, and plenty of good Irish craic — and this was no exception.”