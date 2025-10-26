Cadbury swapping out Heroes classic for new chocolate this Christmas

History in the making

Fans of the iconic “Heroes” chocolate box can look forward to the start of an exciting new era this Christmas, as Cadbury begin the process of rolling out paper tubs of the sweets for the first time ever.

The new boxes are currently limited to select Tesco stores, meaning that those desperate to try the new-look tubs may have to be prepared to travel to get hold of one.

The company that owns Cadbury, Mondelez International, have joined forces with a packaging group called DS Smith to create 300,000 paper tubs.

The new boxes are aimed at reducing plastic usage.

Even more excitingly, Cadbury have announced that a chocolate that has never featured in Heroes before will be included within the exclusive new tubs.

Alongside the likes of Dinky Deckers, Creme Egg Twisted, Wispa and Dairy Milk Caramel, that consumers know and love, this year they’ll also get to taste the Cadbury Flake within their Heroes box.

The new addition comes at a price however.

In order to make space for the flake, one of Cadbury’s long-term favourites had to be removed.

And it’s bad news for lovers of the Eclair, which will not be included within the new paper tubs.

If you still want to get hold of an Eclair this Christmas you’ll have to make sure to stick with the plastic tubs, since the swap is only taking place in the new ones.

The new paper tubs will begin to be rolled out from the end of October.

Brand manager for Cadbury Christina Bland said: “The Heroes paper tub trial represents a step in our active work to explore new packaging solutions for our portfolio.

“This trial will inform our long-term packaging approach, and we are also excited to introduce Cadbury Flake to the assortment for this trial, offering a new favourite for consumers to enjoy.”