Cadbury Heroes fans furious after biting into popular chocolate and finding new flavour

Chocolate lovers have been in for a shock
Cadbury Heroes are one of the festive season’s most beloved chocolates, but fans have been left furious after a recent experience.
People have been discussing this year’s selection box online, and they are not happy.
It comes after Cadbury came under fire for a lack of certain flavoured chocs in their Roses selection box.
“@CadburyUK disappointed to note I bought a tub of Roses and there wasn’t a single caramel or Orange Creme in there.
“This isn’t very good I only look forward to the orange ones,” one person wrote online.
However, now a similar issue has arisen with the brand’s other selection box – Heroes.
Normally, a Heroes tub contains:
Cadbury Dairy Milk
Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel
Twirl
Wispa
Eclair
Dinky Decker
Crunchie
Fudge
Creme Egg Twisted
However, the Creme Egg Twisted sweets has caused somewhat of a ruckus online.
“@CadburyUK just opened my Heroes and the Crème Egg Twisted are all strawberry flavour! What’s going on? – very disappointing!
“Why the f**k has Cadbury’s changed the Twisted Creme Egg in the box of Heroes? It is not the same I am raging.”
@CadburyUK just opened my Hero’s and the crème egg twisted are all strawberry flavour! What’s going on? – very disappointing! pic.twitter.com/snnScbVamR— Jo Cole (@Theotherjocole) December 18, 2023
A second user online found issue with their Wispa bites.
“Not one but two Wispa shells in my @CadburyUK Heroes. Not good quality control,” they wrote.