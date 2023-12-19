Cadbury Heroes fans furious after biting into popular chocolate and finding new flavour

Chocolate lovers have been in for a shock

Cadbury Heroes are one of the festive season’s most beloved chocolates, but fans have been left furious after a recent experience.

People have been discussing this year’s selection box online, and they are not happy.

It comes after Cadbury came under fire for a lack of certain flavoured chocs in their Roses selection box.

“@CadburyUK disappointed to note I bought a tub of Roses and there wasn’t a single caramel or Orange Creme in there.

“This isn’t very good I only look forward to the orange ones,” one person wrote online.

However, now a similar issue has arisen with the brand’s other selection box – Heroes.

Normally, a Heroes tub contains:

Cadbury Dairy Milk

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel

Twirl

Wispa

Eclair

Dinky Decker

Crunchie

Fudge

Creme Egg Twisted

However, the Creme Egg Twisted sweets has caused somewhat of a ruckus online.

“@CadburyUK just opened my Heroes and the Crème Egg Twisted are all strawberry flavour! What’s going on? – very disappointing!

“Why the f**k has Cadbury’s changed the Twisted Creme Egg in the box of Heroes? It is not the same I am raging.”

@CadburyUK just opened my Hero’s and the crème egg twisted are all strawberry flavour! What’s going on? – very disappointing! pic.twitter.com/snnScbVamR — Jo Cole (@Theotherjocole) December 18, 2023

A second user online found issue with their Wispa bites.

“Not one but two Wispa shells in my @CadburyUK Heroes. Not good quality control,” they wrote.