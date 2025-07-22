Search icon

22nd Jul 2025

Bus driver arrested after 20 people injured as double-decker’s roof torn off

Harry Warner

One person was ejected from the top deck.

A bus driver has been arrested in Salford after 20 people were injured when the roof of double-decker bus was torn off by a bridge.

A major incident was declared just after 3pm yesterday afternoon (21 July) in Salford following the incident on Barton Lane in Eccles, as first reported by Salford Now.

The news site reported that emergency services were called to the scene at the junction between Barton Road and Trafford Road with 15 people taken to hospital.

The driver of the crashed bus was arrested today. Credit: Alfie Mulligan

Sky News reported that a passenger was ejected from the top deck of the bus.

Video footage from a ring doorbell showed the roof of the bus being ripped off by the bridge.

Now, the driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, as per Sky News.

The driver, a man in his 50s, has since been bailed pending further investigations.

Three people, a 19-year-old female, and two men, 20 and 40, who sustained serious injuries, remain in hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for the Northwest Ambulance Service told Salford Now: “At 15.06 North West Ambulance Service received a call in relation to a bus collision on Barton Lane, Eccles, and declared a major incident shortly afterwards.

“The trust dispatched a number of resources, including 10 emergency ambulances, advanced paramedics, our Hazard Area Response Team (Hart) and colleagues from Northwest Air Ambulance. The first resource arrived on time at 15.10.

“NWAS treated 15 patients who were all taken to Salford Royal or Manchester Royal Infirmary hospitals.”

TfGM also released a statement in the aftermath of the crash.

Salford Now reported that Vernon Everitt, Transport Commissioner for Greater Manchester, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with everyone on board the bus. Our absolute focus has been on supporting emergency services in their response, with some people treated at the scene and some taken to hospital.

“An immediate and urgent investigation into the circumstances is underway and we are working closely with the investigation team at Greater Manchester Police and the bus operator, Stagecoach

Feature image credit: Alfie Mulligan

Topics:

Bus,Crash,News,sensitive

